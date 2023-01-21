Former Thunder Netminder Skinner Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Game

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that former Thunder netminder Stuart Skinner was selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. He becomes the first Thunder player ever to make it to be selected to the All-Star Game.

The event takes place in Sunrise, Florida and is during the weekend of February 3.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was selected by the NHL Fan Vote and will represent the Pacific Division. He is 12-10-2 this season with a 2.96 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. His five-on-five save percentage (.934) ranks him third in the league among 53 goaltenders who have played over 600 minutes (stat courtesy of Zach Laing, Oilersnation).

Skinner, 24, turned pro in 2018-19 and played in 41 games for the Thunder. He went 15-14-7 with a goals-against average of 3.16 and a .903 save percentage. Skinner also appeared in six games that season for the Bakersfield Condors, going 4-2-0 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .879 save percentage.

In 2019-20, Skinner spent the majority of the season in the American Hockey League with the Condors. He did appear in three games for the Thunder, going 2-1-0 with a 3.62 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

He was drafted in 2017 by the Oilers in the third round (#78 overall).

