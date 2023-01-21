Thunder Blank Growlers 5-0

January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Jake Theut stopped all 41 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder shout down the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-0, in front of 3,729 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

Shane Harper opened the scoring on the power play in the first period. After being denied once, Harper fired a wrist shot through traffic and by goaltender Luke Cavallin for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Harper's ninth of the year from Jeff Taylor and Brandon Schultz at 13:37.

Late in the first period, Xavier Parent gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Parent intercepted a pass in the slot and fired a shot by Cavallin with just 1:51 left in the first. The goal was Parent's 11th of the year, unassisted, and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the intermission.

In the second period, Brady Fleurent scored his first of the year from below the goal line to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead. After being denied, Fleurent turned and threw the puck off a defender in front of the crease, and it went into the net. The goal was assisted by Yanick Turcotte and Ryan Smith at 7:33 and Adirondack took that lead into the third.

Grant Jozefek scored his ninth of the year just 1:53 into the third period to give Adirondack a 4-0 lead. Travis Broughman and Jarrod Gourley were credited with the assists. Shane Harper scored his second of the game into an empty net late in regulation in the 5-0 win.

Jake Theut stopped all 41 shots for his first ECHL shutout.

The Thunder return home tomorrow against Newfoundland for Pucks 4 Paws presented by Benson's Pet Center. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.