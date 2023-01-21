Preview: Royals Land in Norfolk for Series Finale vs. Admirals

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, January 21st at 6:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals travel to Trois-Rivières on Wednesday, January 25th to take on the Lions at the Colisée Vidéotron before stopping in Worcester to battle the Railers at the DCU Center on Friday, January 27th. The Royals return home on Saturday, January 28th to host the Railers at Santander Arena. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Flyers Affiliation / Women in Sports Night promotional game presented by Enersys. Join the Royals in celebrating their affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms with specialty Flyers themed jerseys and an appearance by the Flyers mascot, Gritty!

Flyers Affiliation Night replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys are available in an online auction available for bidding on here.

Additionally, the Royals are pleased to welcome Girl Scouts on their annual Girl Scout Night as well as prominent figures and professional women in the sports media industry including representatives from the Flyers, Phillies, Sixers, Fox29, and more! There will be available a pre-game Q & A panel at 5:00 p.m. where you can have your questions answered by the professionals. Contact chazel@royalshockey.com to learn how to attend the panel and sign up your Girl Scout Troop today.

Concessions deals at the game include $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to a 23-11-1 record after defeating Norfolk in theirprevious game, 5-3, on Monday, January 20th at Santander Arena. Charlie Gerard led the Royals with three points (1 G, 2 A) and scored the game-wining goal while Nolan Maier backstopped the series opener win with 32 saves on 35 shots faced (9-4-1).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 33-8-3-1 against Norfolk and have taken four of the five meetings between the clubs this season. Prior to the series opener, the Royals defeated Norfolk in their face-off on Wednesday, January 4th, 5-2. The Royals swept the Admirals in a two-game series to open up the head-to-head season series on December 2nd (6-3 W) and December 3rd (4-1 W) before falling to Norfolk, 3-2, on Friday, December 23rd.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .671 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist an 18-5-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.750%). The Royals have one game fewer played than Newfoundland who posts a 26-9-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 21-11-1-1 record. Worcester stands fourth in the standings with a 19-16-3-0 while Trois-Rivières (14-20-2-0) holds fifth place in the division. Adirondack lands in sixth with a 11-17-5-1 record while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 6-28-1-2 record.

Norfolk is on a four-game losing streak after suffering the series opener loss following being swept by Maine between Wednesday, January 11th and Saturday, January 14th. The Admirals have won one of their last ten games and post five wins in 18 contests at home this season. Forward Ryan Foss leads the team in assists (14) and points (22) while forward Danny Katic leads the Admirals in goals with 10.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against Norfolk:

Streaks:

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 4 A)

Forward Alec Butcher is on a two-game point streak (2 G)

Forward Max Newton is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Forward Devon Paliani is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Forward Evan Barratt earned his 50th professional career point with an assist

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 5th in the league in goals (18) and is tied for 10th in the league in points (38)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for second in goals and is third in points

Defenseman Colin Felix is third among rookies in penalty minutes (71) and tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (23)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 12th among defensemen in points (20)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is tied for 10th among goaltenders in goal-allowed average (2.53 GAA)

Among rookie goaltenders, Maier is sixth in GAA

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

