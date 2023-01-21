Turnbull's Two Goals Lift Stingrays Past Gladiators
January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (23-7-3-1) defeated the Atlanta Gladiators (22-14-3-0) by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Following a scoreless first period, Atlanta broke through for the first goal of the night 11:24 into the middle frame. While on the power play, Cody Sylvester sent a shot from above the right circle to beat Clay Stevenson for the 1-0 lead.
Carter Turnbull responded with his 22nd goal of the season 1:09 later to even the score at one goal apiece to close out the first 40 minutes of action. Turnbull received a pass from newcomer Jackson Leppard behind the net and wrapped it through the five-hole of David Tendeck for the tie game.
Alex Fortin gave the Stingrays their first lead of the night 3:37 into the third period on his 10th tally of the year. Fortin fired a shot from the top of the right circle past the glove of Tendeck for the 2-1 lead.
The Stingrays doubled their lead on Turnbull's second marker of the game 24 seconds later. Anthony Del Gaizo fed a crossing Turnbull at the top of the crease where the forward shoveled the puck over the shoulder of Tendeck for the 3-1 advantage.
Atlanta responded with Kaid Oliver's ninth goal of the season under two minutes later to cut the deficit back to one. Following a save from Stevenson, Oliver swept the rebound into the empty net for the 3-2 game at the 6:02 mark of the third period.
Jonny Evans regained the Stingrays' two-goal advantage on his sixth goal of the year with 5:48 remaining in regulation. While on the power play, Evans guided a puck past a screened Tendeck for the 4-2 final.
The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow, January 22nd, against the Jacksonville Icemen to close out a three-game weekend at 3:05 p.m. Celebrate Cool Ray's 30th birthday with all the best mascots around the Lowcountry and bring your skates for a 'Skate with the Rays' after the game presented by MUSC Health.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.
For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
