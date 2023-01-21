Thunder Opens Weekend with Win vs. Allen

January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder battle the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder battle the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began the weekend on Friday night with a 3-1 win over arch-rival, Allen, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman and Quinn Preston each had two points and Strauss Mann stopped 34 shots for his eighth win of the season.

Just five minutes into the first, Wichita was forced to kill a five-minute penalty. Michal Stinil was sent out of the game after hitting Hank Crone near the top of the right circle. The Americans had several chances, but the Thunder penalty kill was terrific and held Allen at bay.

Dickman put the Thunder on the board at 11:50 of the opening frame. Dylan MacPherson fired a shot from the right point and he redirected it past Chase Perry to make it 1-0.

Allen tied the contest at 4:27 of the second period as Colton Hargrove caught a pass off the rush. He skated through the slot and beat Mann from the right hashmark for his 14th of the season.

At 17:47, Preston scored the go-ahead goal after he found a rebound near the edge of the right circle. Dickman drove up the right wing and fired a shot that Perry initially stopped. Preston was there to put it home for his 15th of the season.

In the third, it was Allen that had a run of players to the penalty box. Zach Pochiro was assessed an illegal check to the head as he caught Jake Wahlin with an elbow near the center circle. Pochiro racked up 20 penalty minutes in the game. The Americans killed off the five-minute power play chance.

Chad Butcher and Liam Finlay took back-to-back minor penalties and the Thunder capitalized. Mark Liwiski made a great play near the Allen line, skated around a defender and slid a shot through Perry to make it 3-1.

Wichita went 1-for-6 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Dickman has a goal and an assist in back-to-back games and points in his last five. Preston has goals in back-to-back games and three in his last four. MacPherson has four points in his last three games.

The Thunder returns home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host Kansas City.

Join us on Saturday, January 21 as we celebrate our great city for #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Bonavia, Hajoca and US Mortgage. We are also honoring the heritage of the Air Capital with A Salute to Aviation, presented by Augusta Flight Center. The team will be wearing a special Air Capital-themed uniform that will be auctioned live on the ice after the game.

The El Trueno uniforms are now live on the DASH Auction App. Bidding ends on Saturday, January 21.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

