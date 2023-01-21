ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #496, Allen at Wichita, on Jan. 20.
Wichita's Michal Stinil has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head infraction at 4:41 of the first period.
Stinil will miss Wichita's games vs. Kansas City tonight (Jan. 21) and at Idaho (Jan. 25).
Allen's Zach Pochiro has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head infraction at 7:45 of the third period.
Pochiro will miss Allen's games at Kansas City (Jan. 22) and vs. Kansas City (Jan. 25).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2023
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Tyson Feist: Solar Bears Sign Branden Makara - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, January 21 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monsters (AHL) Send Cajan, Lambdin Back to Wolves (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown at BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Opens Weekend with Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Face Savannah, Looking for Fourth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Opens Three-In-Three with 3-2 Loss to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Preview: Royals Land in Norfolk for Series Finale vs. Admirals - Reading Royals
- Thunder Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Fall to Thunder 3-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.