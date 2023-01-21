ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #496, Allen at Wichita, on Jan. 20.

Wichita's Michal Stinil has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head infraction at 4:41 of the first period.

Stinil will miss Wichita's games vs. Kansas City tonight (Jan. 21) and at Idaho (Jan. 25).

Allen's Zach Pochiro has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head infraction at 7:45 of the third period.

Pochiro will miss Allen's games at Kansas City (Jan. 22) and vs. Kansas City (Jan. 25).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

