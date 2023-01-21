Thunder Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Allen

Wichita Thunder defenseman Chris McKay takes a shot against the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game homestand tonight as heated rival, Allen, returns to INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the 12th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. Wichita is 5-5-1 against Allen and 3-3-0-0 at home in the season-series. All-time, Wichita is 53-84-13 against Allen and 27-37-7 at home against the Americans.

The Americans have won three in a row, including a two-game sweep last weekend against the Thunder. Allen won on Friday, 4-3, and then came back and won on Saturday in Wichita, 3-2. The Thunder are coming off a 6-3 win on Sunday afternoon against Tulsa.

Allen is tied for fifth place with 29 points. Wichita is in second place with 45 points.

Special teams have played a key factor during the season series. Wichita is 13-for-65 against the Americans, good for a 20% clip. At home, the Thunder are 6-for-26 (23.1%). On the penalty kill, Wichita has killed off 38 power plays on 49 changes, good for a 77.6% kill rate. At home, The Thunder have given up four goals on 24 times shorthanded to Allen, which equates to a 83.3% kill rate.

Jack Combs leads the Americans with 15 points (7g, 8a) in 11 games against Wichita. Hank Crone is second with 12 points (5g, 7a).

Brayden Watts (5g, 8a) and Michal Stinil (4g, 9a) each have 13 points against Allen this season. Quinn Preston has nine points (3g, 6a) in 10 games against the Americans.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1381) and fourth in saves (755)...Quinn Preston is sixth in rookie scoring with 30 points and tied for first in rookie scoring with six power play goals...Mark Liwiski is tied for second for rookies with 69 penalty minutes...Cole MacDonald is tied for fifth in points by a defenseman with 25, tied for third among defenseman with 21 assists, first for defenseman with 14 power play assists and power play points (17)...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 17-9-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Hank Crone is fifth in the league in points (45) and fourth in power play points (18)...Jack Combs is tied for first with 20 goals and sixth in points (42)...Alen is second in the league in penalty minutes per game (17.09)...Allen is 10-5-1 when scoring first...

Tonight is another QuikTrip Buy In. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary digital upper level ticket. Fans can upgrade for a small fee to the lower level.

Join us on Saturday, January 21 as we celebrate our great city for #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Bonavia, Hajoca and US Mortgage. We are also honoring the heritage of the Air Capital with A Salute to Aviation, presented by Augusta Flight Center. The team will be wearing a special Air Capital-themed uniform that will be auctioned live on the ice after the game.

The El Trueno uniforms are now live on the DASH Auction App. Bidding ends on Saturday, January 21.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

