Royals Dominate Admirals to Complete Series Sweep in Norfolk, 5-1

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals (24-11-1-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (6-29-1-2), 5-1, on Saturday, January 21st at Norfolk Scope Arena. Evan Barratt, Alec Butcher and Jacob Gaucher each led the Royals to their 11th road win of the season (11-6-1) with multi-point games (1 G, 1 A). Nolan Maier backtopped his tenth win of the season with 17 saves on 18 shots faced (10-3-0) while Tomas Vomacka suffered the loss in net for Norfolk with 38 saves on 43 shots faced (2-13-0-1).

Similar to the series opener, Reading took a one-goal lead into the first intermission courtesy of a game-opening goal scored by Butcher. Adrien Beraldo earned the lone assist on Butcher's ninth goal of the season as the forward scored his fifth goal in his last five games.

Norfolk scored 2:47 into the second period to tie the game heading into the third period, 1-1. Stepan Timofeyev trailed Griffin Lunn into Reading's zone and received a no-look pass from the forward to snap a shot on goal from the slot. Tomofeyev beat Maier blocker side to net his third goal of the season and score the lone goal of the game for the Admirals.

Reading and Norfolk were tied after two periods for the second time this season, and much like the previous occasion on January 4th, the Royals dominated the third period to surge into a commanding lead. Devon Paliani scored the game-winning goal 10:55 into the period with a wrist shot that deflected off of Vomacka's glove and into the back of the net. Barratt followed up 11 seconds later with an insurance goal created off of a centering pass from Mason Millman that ricocheted to Barratt off of Vomack's stick.

Jacob Gaucher scored and earned the primary helper on Reading's final two goals in the game. The 21-year-old forward scored his 11th goal of the season on a rush which was generated off of a turnover forced by Butcher at Norfolk's blue line. Gaucher contributed to Garrett McFadden's third goal of the season in the final minute of regulations for his seventh mutli-point game of his rookie season. McFadden blasted a one-timer off of Gaucher's cross ice feed that squeaked under Vomacka's pad and across the goal line for the final goal of the game. Barratt earned the secondary assist on the power play goal for his first multi-point game in his 11th game as a Royal.

The Royals scored four goals on 11 shots in the final period of play to total 43 shots in the game, the most in a single game for the Royals this season. Reading's defense held Norfolk to 18 shots in the game while the penalty kill until killed off all five penalties charged to the Royals in the game.

The Royals improved to 5-1 in the season series against Norfolk (34-8-4 all-time) and are 5-1 in games when tied after two periods. The Royals hoist an 19-5-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.760%).

The Royals travel to Trois-Rivières on Wednesday, January 25th to take on the Lions at the Colisée Vidéotron and then stop in Worcester to battle the Railers at the DCU Center on Friday, January 27th. The Royals return home on Saturday, January 28th to host the Railers at Santander Arena. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Flyers Affiliation / Women in Sports Night promotional game presented by Enersys.

