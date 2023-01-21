Syracuse Crunch Recall Tyson Feist: Solar Bears Sign Branden Makara

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today defenseman Tyson Feist has been recalled by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Solar Bears also announced today the team has signed forward Branden Makara to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Feist, 22, appeared in 13 games this season with the Solar Bears, scoring three goals and six assists and posting 15 penalty minutes. Feist led the Solar Bears in plus/minus (+/-) rating with a plus-12.

The Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, native was loaned to the Solar Bears from the Crunch on December 9, after appearing in five games for the Crunch this season.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior), scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating.

Makara, 25, appeared in 25 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers on the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) scoring seven goals and two assists and accumulating 19 minutes in penalties.

The Ottawa, Ontario native played his college hockey at Colorado College from 2016-2018 before transferring to University of Ottawa for the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward played four junior seasons in the CCHL from 2013-2016 for the Gloucester Rangers and the Cumberland Grads scoring 36 goals and 48 assists in 111 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. This begins Alumni Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. January 21 is also Food Fest. On Sunday, January 22, the Solar Bears welcome the Florida Everblades to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 3:00 p.m.

