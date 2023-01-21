Fuel Take Big Win in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE - The Fuel headed to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets and hopefully claim their fifth win of the season against them. With a two-goal game by Chad Yetman and an empty net goal, they defeated Fort Wayne 4-2 and did just that.

1ST PERIOD

Indy got in a little bit of trouble early with two penalties that were tough to kill off before Fort Wayne took one of their own. As things usually do between these two teams, there was some pushing and shoving before the Fuel's Spencer Watson took their third penalty of the period for tripping.

Ultimately, Tye Felhaber scored first with less than a minute left in the first frame to put the Komets up 1-0.

2ND PERIOD

Less than two minutes into the period, Chad Yetman scored a power play goal to tie the game. With this goal, Yetman extended his point streak to fourteen games which is just one game short of the Fuel franchise record, currently held by Spencer Watson. This was also Yetman's eighth goal in his last nine games with the Fuel.

Alex Wideman claimed the primary assist and goaltender Zach Driscoll claimed the secondary assist, marking his first point with Indy just one night after posting a shutout for them against Cincinnati.

At about the halfway point of the period, Andrew Perrott and Anthony Petruzzelli each got a five-minute major penalty for fighting. There were a few more penalties handed out that frame as the physical aspect of the game intensified but the period ended with the game tied at one a piece and Indy narrowly outshooting Fort Wayne 22-21.

3RD PERIOD

Cam Hillis opened the scoring in the third period for the Fuel, putting them up 2-1 just a few minutes in.

At 4:57 of the third frame, Petruzzelli and Indy's Seamus Malone were each handed penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct but it was Yetman with his second goal of the game to make it 3-1 for Indy with just 12 minutes to go in regulation.

After killing off a delay of game penalty, Shawn Boudrias was able to put the Komets back in it with a goal assisted by Joshua Winquist and Tye Felhaber. Fort Wayne kept the pressure on as Alex Wideman was called for hooking but Indy was able to kill it off.

With just four minutes left in the game, Fort Wayne pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker as the Fuel's Shane Kuzmeski was called for interference but their gamble backfired on them as it was Kuzmeski who collected a pass as he was leaving the penalty box to score on the empty net making it 4-2.

That is how the game ended just two minutes later. Shots were even at 36-36 during this cross-state matchup.

The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Sunday, January 22 against the Wheeling Nailers!

