Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown at BOK Center

Utah Grizzlies (15-19-1, 31 points, .443 Win %) at Tulsa Oilers (11-16-6-1, 29 points, .426 Win %)

Saturday, January 21, 2023. 6:05 pm. Arena: BOK Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760424-2023-utah-grizzlies-vs-tulsa-oilers

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the second of a three-game series at BOK Center. Utah won 1-0 last night behind a 35 save shutout from Trent Miner. Dylan Fitze scored the only goal in the game 13:32 into the second period. Fitze has 4 goals in his last 6 games. Utah has a record of 4-2-1 in January.

Watch out for Cameron Wright, who leads Utah with 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) and he leads the club in shots (124) and game winning goals (4). Utah's power play is 8 for 23 over the last 7 games. The penalty kill is 29 for 31 over their last 8 games.

Games This Week

Monday, January 16, 2023 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trent Miner saved 46 of 47. Utah got goals from Cam Strong, Keaton Jameson, Cameron Wright and Tarun Fizer.

Friday, January 20, 2023 - Utah 1 Tulsa 0 - Trent Miner 35 save shutout. Dylan Fitze scored the lone goal in the contest 13:32 into the second period. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 31. Oilers goaltender Colten Ellis saved 34 of 35. Keaton Jameson led Utah with 7 shots on goal.

Saturday - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Sunday, January 22, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm. BOK Center.

- Last season Utah defeated Tulsa 4 games to 3 in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Friday night will be the first meeting since Utah won 5-2 in game 7 on May 4, 2022.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

Games Next Week

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

The Shutout King Does It Again

Trent Miner earned his second shutout of the season by stopping all 35 Tulsa shots in a 1-0 Utah win on January 20, 2023. It's Miner's 9th shutout in a Utah uniform and 10th professional shutout. It was his second shutout vs Tulsa. Oddly enough the other shutout vs the Oilers was also a 1-0 game, which came on March 26, 2022 where Christian Simeone scored the only goal of the game 19:52 into the first period.

Miner Professional Shutouts

Trent Miner - 20 save shutout for Colorado vs Tucson on February 27, 2021.

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout vs Kalamazoo on December 6, 2021.

Trent Miner - 28 save shutout vs Wichita on December 15, 2021.

Trent Miner - 30 save shutout at Idaho on March 18, 2022.

Trent Miner - 33 save shutout vs Tulsa on March 26, 2022.

Trent Miner - 32 save shutout at Idaho on April 9, 2022.

Trent Miner - 30 save shutout vs Trois Rivieres on November 27, 2022.

Trent Miner - 35 save shutout at Tulsa on January 20, 2023.

Utah Grizzlies All-time Shutout Leaders

Trent Miner - 10

Tommy Salo - 7

Jason Bacashihua - 6

Igor Bobkov - 6

Ryan Faragher - 6

Transactions: Cutler Returns to Grizzlies, Fizer Recalled to Colorado

January 20 - Forward Tarun Fizer returned to the Grizzlies after a 3 day stay with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

January 18 - Forward Brandon Cutler returned to the Grizzlies after being loaned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and before that the AHL's Belleville Senators. Cutler has appeared in 12 games with the Grizzlies this season, scoring 3 goals and 2 assists. Cutler spent 3 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators and 6 games with Hartford. Last season Cutler played in 36 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and 23 games with the Grizzlies, where he scored 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists).

January Has Been Good

Utah has scored 20 goals in 7 games in January. Cameron Wright has 7 points in the last 7 games (5 goals, 2 assists). Wright has taken 30 shots over the last 7 contests. Keaton Jameson has 6 points in his last 7 games (3 goals, 3 assists). Jordan Martel also has 6 points in his last 7 games (2 goals, 6 assists). Dylan Fitze has 4 goals in his last 6 games. Utah has a 4-2-1 record in 6 games in January. Utah's power play is 8 for 23 over the last 7 games. Trent Miner has allowed just 4 goals in 3 games in January.

Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center

- Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

- Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

- Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, February 3, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Heart Health Night.

- Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Black History Night.

Bear Bites

Utah is 8 for 23 on the power play in their last 7 games. Utah has the 5th best power play on the road at 24.2 % (22 for 91). Utah's penalty kill is 29 for 31 over their last 8 games. Utah is 5-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 10-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 6-3-1 in one goal games. Utah is 11-3 when scoring first.

Match-Up With Tulsa

Utah will play Tulsa 6 times this season. 3 in Tulsa's BOK Center on January 20-22. Tulsa will be at Maverik Center for the final 3 games of the regular season on April 12, 14-15. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima is tied for 10th in the league with 17 goals.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (12): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 15-19-1

Home record: 6-8

Road record: 9-11-1

Win percentage: .443

Streak: Won 2

Standings Points: 31

Last 10: 4-5-1

Goals per game: 2.66 (24th) Goals for: 93

Goals against per game: 3.43 (19th) Goals Against: 120

Shots per game: 28.91 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.77 (25th)

Power Play: 33 for 157 - 21.0 % (12th)

Penalty Kill: 116 for 143- 81.1 % (14th)

Penalty Minutes: 559. 15.97 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 11-3.

Opposition Scores First: 4-16-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 22 39 30 2 93

Opposition 38 37 44 1 120

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer (10).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (20).

Points: Cameron Wright (26).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Nielsen (92)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (124).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (4)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (7)

Save %: Trent Miner (.910).

Goals Against Average: Miner (3.06)

