Oilers Defeat Grizz 5-2 on Saturday Night

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies got first period goals from Jordan Martel and Cameron Wright but the Tulsa Oilers scored 3 unanswered goals over the final 2 periods of play to defeat Utah 5-2 in front of a crowd of 7544 at BOK Center.

Tulsa took a 2-0 lead after Alex Gilmour scored 1:57 into the contest. 1 minute 9 seconds later Jimmy Soper made it a 2-0 game. Utah got on the board 10:02 as Jordan Martel scored his 4th of the season. 1 minute 28 seconds later Cameron Wright tallied his 10th goal of the season. Wright is now tied with Tarun Fizer for the club lead in goals. The score was tied 2-2 after 1 period.

Blake McLaughlin gave the Oilers a lead for good 4:14 into the second period. It was 3 seconds after a Tulsa power play ended. The Oilers led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Tyler Poulsen added some insurance for Tulsa 14:03 into the third period. Jimmy Soper added an empty netter for his 2nd of the night 18:15 in. Soper had 2 goals and 1 assist. Max Golod had 3 assists and Justin Bean and Mike McKee each had 2 assists. Tulsa goaltender Gage Alexander saved 17 of 19 in the win.

Utah goaltender Lukas Parik saved 33 of 37 in the loss. It was Parik's first appearance since December 23, 2022. Both teams went 0 for 4 on the power play. Utah is 33 for 35 on the penalty kill over their last 9 games. Tulsa outshot Utah 38 to 19.

The rubber match of the 3-game series is set for Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm mountain time. Utah is 4-3-1 in 8 games in January. The Grizzlies have a 6 game homestand starting on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:10 pm against Rapid City. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jimmy Soper (Tulsa) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Blake McLaughlin (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

3. Alex Gilmour (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

