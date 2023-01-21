Growlers Topped 5-0 by Thunder

The Newfoundland Growlers win streak was halted at six games in a 5-0 loss to the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Jake Theut turned away all 41 shots he faced in the Thunder goal to give the hosts a 5-0 shutout victory.

Newfoundland conclude their weekend triple-header in a Sunday afternoon clash with Adirondack, puck drops at 4:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - J. Theut

2. ADK - S. Harper

3. ADK - X. Parent

