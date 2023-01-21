Blades Face Savannah, Looking for Fourth Straight Win

January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades battle the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Hertz Arena on Saturday, Jan 21 at 7 p.m.

Florida battered the Ghost Pirates with a 9-4 win last night. Brad Morrison's hat trick and Joe Pendenza's four-point outing led the way for the Everblades victory.

Savannah is now winless in their last three games. Florida managed to chase Isaiah Saville from the crease early in the third period - it's the second time this season the Everblades offense has led to Saville getting yanked form a game.

Florida, meanwhile, is now on a three-game win streak and still sits in first in the South Division. Florida has a chance to tie their season long winning streak (four games) with a victory tonight.

This is the final meeting between these two teams at Hertz Arena this season. Florida leads the season series so far with a 3-1-0-0 record.

The Florida Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.