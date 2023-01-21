Monsters (AHL) Send Cajan, Lambdin Back to Wolves (AHL)
January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that goaltender Pavel Cajan has been loaned to Kalamazoo from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL), and forward Logan Lambdin has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).
Cajan, 20, is 3-0-0-0 with the K-Wings this season with a goals-against average (GAA) of 1.29 and a save percentage of .964.
In 14 games with the Monsters, the Pribram, CZE native has a 5-7-2-0 record with a 3.51 GAA and .879 save percentage. He helped the Kitchener Rangers to the OHL playoffs last season with a 21-18-4 record, 3.61 GAA and .901 save percentage.
Lambdin, 27, has scored two goals and has added four assists with five penalty minutes in 10 games with the K-Wings this season. The forward returns from Chicago where he's scored three goals and notched four assists with six penalty minutes in 23 games played for the Wolves this season.
The former Michigan State Spartan is in his second professional season and finished the 2021-22 season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played.
The K-Wings host the Wheeling Nailers (17-16-3-0) tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's also 'Jurassic Night' with Kalamazoo wearing specialty Jurassic-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity after the game. Get your tickets HERE, and make sure to get to the arena early because the first 1,000 fans will receive a free K-Wings Jurassic T-shirt!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2023
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, January 21 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monsters (AHL) Send Cajan, Lambdin Back to Wolves (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown at BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Opens Weekend with Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Face Savannah, Looking for Fourth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Opens Three-In-Three with 3-2 Loss to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Preview: Royals Land in Norfolk for Series Finale vs. Admirals - Reading Royals
- Thunder Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Fall to Thunder 3-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- Monsters (AHL) Send Cajan, Lambdin Back to Wolves (AHL)
- K-Wings Handle Komets in Final Minutes at Home
- K-Wings Receive Erik Bradford & Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm from Monsters
- K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Recalled from Chicago (AHL)
- K-Wings Take Two, Sellout Rainbow Ice and Home for Three this Week