Monsters (AHL) Send Cajan, Lambdin Back to Wolves (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that goaltender Pavel Cajan has been loaned to Kalamazoo from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL), and forward Logan Lambdin has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

Cajan, 20, is 3-0-0-0 with the K-Wings this season with a goals-against average (GAA) of 1.29 and a save percentage of .964.

In 14 games with the Monsters, the Pribram, CZE native has a 5-7-2-0 record with a 3.51 GAA and .879 save percentage. He helped the Kitchener Rangers to the OHL playoffs last season with a 21-18-4 record, 3.61 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Lambdin, 27, has scored two goals and has added four assists with five penalty minutes in 10 games with the K-Wings this season. The forward returns from Chicago where he's scored three goals and notched four assists with six penalty minutes in 23 games played for the Wolves this season.

The former Michigan State Spartan is in his second professional season and finished the 2021-22 season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played.

The K-Wings host the Wheeling Nailers (17-16-3-0) tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's also 'Jurassic Night' with Kalamazoo wearing specialty Jurassic-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity after the game. Get your tickets HERE, and make sure to get to the arena early because the first 1,000 fans will receive a free K-Wings Jurassic T-shirt!

