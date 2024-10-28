Tips Stage Comeback for the Ages in 5-4 Win on Pink the Rink Night

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips pulled off an instant classic at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night, overcoming a three-goal deficit for a 5-4 victory over the Wenatchee Wild in front of 6,883 fans on Pink the Rink night.

The Wenatchee Wild opened scoring 56 seconds into the first period, as Evan Friesen beat Silvertips netminder Alex Garrett five-hole on the first shot of the game. Kenta Isogai netted a powerplay goal at 6:46 for a 2-0 lead after one period.

Miles Cooper extended Wenatchee's lead 3:17 into the second period thanks to an Isogai cross-slot assist. Tyler Mackenzie got the Silvertips on the board at 3:52, banking a shot from behind the endline off goaltender Zach Zahara for his first of two on the night. Isogai restored the Wild's three-goal lead at 9:37 in the second period, chasing Garrett from the crease in favor of Jesse Sanche.

Juilen Maze started the comeback effort at 17:55 in the second, tapping a Dominik Rymon pass home for his fourth goal of the season. Tarin Smith then kept the momentum rolling for Everett, roofing a backhander in for his second of the campaign.

Eric Jamieson evened the score 3:20 into the third period with helpers from MacKenzie and Maze. With time winding down, MacKenzie completed the comeback sneaking a shot through the legs of Zahara for his 11th of the season and a 5-4 final.

Sanche stopped all nine in relief for the win, his seventh of the year.

