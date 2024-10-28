Hurricanes Add Dave Manson to Staff as Guest Assistant Coach

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday they have added veteran coach Dave Manson to their staff as a guest assistant coach for six games through until November 10th.

Manson, 57, will join the Hurricanes for the six games during the absence of Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Matt Anholt who is attending the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as an Assistant Coach.

The Prince Albert, SK, product has spent over 20 years coaching at various levels, including most recently as an assistant coach for the National Hockey League 's Edmonton Oilers from February 2022 until November of last year. Prior to joining the Oilers, Manson spent parts of four seasons with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League as an assistant coach while having spent 14 seasons as an assistant and associate coach of the Prince Albert Raiders between 2002 and 2018.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring Dave in for a few weeks while Matt is away with Hockey Canada," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt.

"Dave brings so much experience both as a player and as a coach at all levels and for him to be able to help both our coaches and our players, it 's a great opportunity."

As a player, Manson spent four seasons with his hometown Raiders before being drafted in the first-round (11th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1985 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play 16 seasons in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs. Manson appeared in 1,103 regular season NHL games totaling 390 points (102g-288a). He ranked 13th all-time in NHL history with 2,792 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 102 NHL playoff games collecting 31 points (7g-24a) and 343 penalty minutes.

The Hurricanes continue a three-game homestand on Wednesday, October 30th when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for the B93 Halloween Howler. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.