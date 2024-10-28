Jesse Sanche Named WHL Goalie of the Week
October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Jesse Sanche has been named Western Hockey League Goalie of the Week for the week ending Oct. 27, 2024.
Sanche, an '06-born Kamloops, B.C. native, posted a 4-0 record over the course of the last week with a .938 save percentage and a 1.43 goals-against average. He stopped 29 of 30 against the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday the 23rd, followed up by turning aside 19 of 21 against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday the 25th. Called upon in relief on Saturday the 26th, Sanche saved all nine shots thrown his way over 30 minutes of work to help the Silvertips to a comeback victory on their Pink the Rink night.
He closed out a busy week with 19 saves on Sunday the 27th in Portland, picking up his eighth victory of the season. Sanche boasts an 8-2-0 record this season with a league-leading 1.76 goals-against average and .932 save percentage over 11 appearances.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024
- Tips Stage Comeback for the Ages in 5-4 Win on Pink the Rink Night - Everett Silvertips
- October 28 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- NHL Draft-eligible forward just put up 10 points in two games - WHL
- Jesse Sanche Named WHL Goalie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip against Americans - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Perrin, Mitchell & Team Sask Win Bronze at 2024 WHL Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Oil Kings - October 28 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Snap Blazers Win Streak with 3-1 Victory - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Tips Stage Comeback for the Ages in 5-4 Win on Pink the Rink Night
- Jesse Sanche Named WHL Goalie of the Week
- Bear Nets Hat Trick as Tips Rout Oil Kings 7-2
- Wilke, Bear Net Two Goals Each in 6-1 Win over Wenatchee
- Carter Bear Given 'B' Rating by NHL Central Scouting Service