Jesse Sanche Named WHL Goalie of the Week

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Jesse Sanche has been named Western Hockey League Goalie of the Week for the week ending Oct. 27, 2024.

Sanche, an '06-born Kamloops, B.C. native, posted a 4-0 record over the course of the last week with a .938 save percentage and a 1.43 goals-against average. He stopped 29 of 30 against the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday the 23rd, followed up by turning aside 19 of 21 against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday the 25th. Called upon in relief on Saturday the 26th, Sanche saved all nine shots thrown his way over 30 minutes of work to help the Silvertips to a comeback victory on their Pink the Rink night.

He closed out a busy week with 19 saves on Sunday the 27th in Portland, picking up his eighth victory of the season. Sanche boasts an 8-2-0 record this season with a league-leading 1.76 goals-against average and .932 save percentage over 11 appearances.

