Giants Snap Blazers Win Streak with 3-1 Victory

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants celebrate a goal

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants celebrate a goal(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants broke a 1-1 deadlock 7:11 into the third period and went on to defeat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in front of 4,522 fans at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants' record improves to 7-4-2-0, while the Blazers drop to 6-7-1.

Tyler Thorpe opened the scoring and added an empty net goal, while Connor Levis tallied the game-winning-goal against his former club, in a contest where Vancouver out-shot Kamloops 36-26. Colton Roberts, Ty Halaburda and Jaden Lipinski recorded two assists each.

Burke Hood made 25 saves on 26 shots for the second win of his young career.

Scoring the lone goal for Kamloops was Conner Radke.

This was a physical affair, specifically for the Giants, who came out and made multiple open ice checks in the opening period, particularly big hits from rookie Torretto Marrelli and captain Mazden Leslie.

After Cameron Schmidt drew a slashing call, the Giants opened the scoring on the power play late in the first period. It was a good play from Colton Roberts to hold the puck in at the right point, who then got the puck to Jaden Lipinski at the top of the circle, who threw it across the ice to Thorpe, who let a quick shot go from the left circle that beat Ernst cleanly.

After one period, the Giants led 1-0 on the scoreboard and 9-7 in shots on goal.

The Blazers got the equalizer under eight minutes into the second period, when Radke blocked a shot and got a breakaway. Although Roberts caught Radke on the backcheck and was able to lift his stick, it inadvertently led to the goal, as the puck ended up sliding past the left pad of Hood.

The game was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Vancouver found the go-ahead goal 7:11 into period three when Halaburda's low shot led to a rebound that Levis was able to chip past Ernst for his sixth of the season.

Right after the goal, Roberts threw the hit of the game, as he ran over Niko Tsakumis in the right corner in the Giants zone.

The Giants were able to hold off the Blazers for the remainder of the period, with Thorpe adding an empty-net goal with just 5.8 seconds left to seal the deal.

Kamloops was out-shot in the third period 16-8.

SOG : VAN - 9/11/16 = 36 | KAM - 7/11/8 = 26

PP: VAN- 1/5 | KAM - 0/2

Face-Offs: VAN - 34 | KAM - 20 THEY SAID IT

"I thought we got off to a really good start in the first period. We had some really good looks and we were fortunate enough to get out to a 1-0 lead here. In the second period, I thought we had some really good looks offensively too, but we got a little bit loose after that. We gave up some really good chances and Burke was there and made some real big saves for us at that time. Then we just resettled back after the second period, we reset, and got going in the third period. I thought the third period was a real good period for us." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros on the game overall

"The kids are embracing that [physicality]. One of the things that we teach the kids and the terminology we use is 'check with your legs.' So if you're skating, you're able to create opportunities from skating, but also you're able to recover from skating. That way, if you're moving your legs like that, if you're out of position but you're able to - we call it tracking - we track above and then we get ourselves in a position where we can make those hits. And they're not glaring hits, it's not a straight line hit - it's more of an angle hit. If your legs are moving, those things just naturally happen because if you're moving, you're not going to get yourselves into contact and that's something we're teaching our kids." Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros on the team's physicality

"I felt really good overall. It was nice to get a win. I hadn't had one in a little bit, but I felt good overall...The big [takeaway] for me was bodies in front. There were a lot of bodies and it''s hard to see through screens, but the boys were boxing out and I found a way to see through it, so it worked out well...I think playoff teams learn to win close games and I think we're starting to learn that and it will [help] us." - Goaltender Burke Hood on his 2nd win 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Colton Roberts - 2A, 2 SOG

2nd: VAN - Burke Hood - 25 Saves on 26 Shots

3rd: KAM - Dylan Ernst - 33 Saves on 35 Shots GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : WIN - Burke Hood (25 saves / 26 shots)

Kamloops: LOSS - Dylan Ernst (33 saves / 35 shots) UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Friday, November 1 Saskatoon Blades 7:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre Saturday, November 2 Moose Jaw Warriors 7:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre Saturday, November 9 Prince George Cougars 6:00 PM PT CN Centre

The next chance to see the Giants in action is on Friday, November 1 against the Saskatoon Blades, while the Moose Jaw Warriors also make a rare trip on Saturday, November 2.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.