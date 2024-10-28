Preview: Americans vs Oil Kings - October 28

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Oil Kings

Monday, October 28 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans scored two goals in 1:16 late in the second period to take a 3-2 lead in Spokane Saturday night, and never looked back in a 5-2 victory. Austin Zemlak and Carter Savage put the Americans on top heading into the third before Jackson Smith and Brandon Whynott (ENG) sealed the victory in the third. Goaltender Nathan Preston was sensational, turning aside 41 shots for his first career WHL win.

VS EDMONTON: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Oil Kings. Last year the Americans fell 6-5 in Edmonton, and two seasons ago Tri-City beat the Oil Kings 7-1 in the home opener. The Americans are 7-2-1 in the last 10 head-to-head meetings against Edmonton, and 4-0-1-0 at home in those games.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Edmonton Oil Kings

Brandon Whynott (7-7-14) Gavin Hodnett (5-9-14)

Gavin Garland (6-7-13) Gracyn Sawchyn (6-7-13)

Jake Sloan (3-9-12) Adam Jecho (3-8-11)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Edmonton Oil Kings

Power Play - 15.9% (7-for-44) Power Play - 23.5% (12-for-51)

Penalty Kill - 79.1% (34-for-43) Penalty Kill - 82.2% (37-for-45)

Around the Concourse:

Jersey Auction: TBD at Section D

Gesa Autograph Booth: Nick Anisimovicz - Post-game (Section J)

