October 28 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes continue a three-game homestand on Wednesday, October 30th when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos at 7:00pm before hosting the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm on Friday, November 1st at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3Y5d1vg.

B93 Halloween Howler: On Wednesday when the Hurricanes host the Broncos, the 'Canes will host the B93 Halloween Howler at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Fan are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costume to the game as there will be prizes for best dressed. In addition, there will be trick-or-treating available at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena concessions, the Hurricanes store and in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge, while supplies last.

Superstore Jersey Design Contest: Children under the age of 16 are encouraged to enter the Superstore Jersey Design Contest. This is the final week to be able to enter as the entry is only open until Thursday, October 31st. For more information, and to download the template, go to https://jerseydesigncontest.chl.ca/.

Kubota Community Hero: The Community Hero Program is back and stronger than ever! In partnership with Kubota, we're on the hunt for three extraordinary individuals who are transforming lives and making a real impact in Canadian communities. Now is the time - until November 3rd - honour those who light up our communities with kindness. Nominate the change-makers today by visiting www.kubota.ca/communityhero.

Military Appreciation Night: On Wednesday, November 6th when the Hurricanes welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers, the 'Canes will hold their annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by the Lethbridge Herald.

Post Game Skate: On Saturday, November 16th, the Hurricanes will hold a post-game skate with the 'Canes players after their game against the Victoria Royals, presented by 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7. All skaters must wear a helmet (hockey, bike, snowboard, ski, etc.). No strollers, sticks or pucks allowed while shoes are also not permitted on the ice - skates only.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Individual Game Tickets: Individual tickets are available for $25.00 for an adult and $15.00 for youth (3-17).

Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre or VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-7328 (SEAT) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are excited to offer 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6!

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

Friday, October 25th - at Swift Current Broncos (4-1 Loss): The Hurricanes suffered their second-straight regulation loss on Friday with a 4-1 defeat in Swift Current to the Broncos at the InnovationPlex. Miguel Marques scored the lone goal in the loss while Brady Smith made 26-saves. Lethbridge fell to 1-1-0-0 against Swift Current on the season and 1-3-0-0 on the road this year.

Saturday, October 26th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (5-3 Win): Lethbridge improved to 6-0-1-0 on home ice this season on Saturday with a come-from-behind 5-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Miguel Marques scored twice while Brayden Edwards, Leo Braillard and Kash Andresen added the others; Brady Smith stopped 23 of 26 shots he faced in the game. The 'Canes improved to 2-0-0-0 against the Rebels so far this season.

Wednesday, October 30th - vs. Swift Current Broncos (7:00pm): The Hurricanes continue a three-game homestand on Wednesday with the B93 Halloween Howler as they welcome the Swift Current Broncos. Lethbridge enters on a three-game home winning streak and are 1-1-0-0 against Swift Current. It will be the first mid-week game of the season for the Hurricanes.

Friday, November 1st - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): Lethbridge will end a three-game homestand on Friday at 7:00pm when they host the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Hurricanes are 0-2-0-0 against the Hitmen so far this season having lost both games on the road. The 'Canes are 4-1-1-0 on Friday's this season.

Saturday, November 2nd - at Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The 'Canes will make their second of four trips to Red Deer on Saturday to face the Rebels at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Lethbridge is 2-0-0-0 against the Rebels this season having earned a 2-1 overtime win in their previous trip to Red Deer in September.

