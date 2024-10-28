Tips' Streak Hits Six Games with 4-2 Win in Portland

PORTLAND, Oreg. - The Everett Silvertips' winning streak hit six games with a 4-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Tyson Jugnauth opened the scoring 10:33 into the first period for Portland, fielding a backdoor pass from Diego Buttazzoni. The Silvertips bounced back minutes later with a 2-on-1 goal from Tarin Smith, assisted by Julien Maze at 11:55. A shorthanded breakaway goal by Tyler MacKenzie at 14:21 put the Silvertips up one over the Winterhawks after the first period.

Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski forced the second tie of the game with a diving powerplay goal 51 seconds into the second period. Jesse Heslop contributed the game-winner for Everett at 13:37, his 10th tally of the season. Beau Courtney sealed the deal in the third frame with a snipe at 2:49.

Jesse Sanche stopped 19 of 21 in the win, his eighth of the season. The Silvertips are now 12-2-0 on the season.

