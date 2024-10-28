Tips' Streak Hits Six Games with 4-2 Win in Portland
October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
PORTLAND, Oreg. - The Everett Silvertips' winning streak hit six games with a 4-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
Tyson Jugnauth opened the scoring 10:33 into the first period for Portland, fielding a backdoor pass from Diego Buttazzoni. The Silvertips bounced back minutes later with a 2-on-1 goal from Tarin Smith, assisted by Julien Maze at 11:55. A shorthanded breakaway goal by Tyler MacKenzie at 14:21 put the Silvertips up one over the Winterhawks after the first period.
Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski forced the second tie of the game with a diving powerplay goal 51 seconds into the second period. Jesse Heslop contributed the game-winner for Everett at 13:37, his 10th tally of the season. Beau Courtney sealed the deal in the third frame with a snipe at 2:49.
Jesse Sanche stopped 19 of 21 in the win, his eighth of the season. The Silvertips are now 12-2-0 on the season.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024
- Hurricanes Add Dave Manson to Staff as Guest Assistant Coach - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Tips' Streak Hits Six Games with 4-2 Win in Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Thorpe Settling in During Rookie Season with Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Raiders Acquire Osborne from Hitmen for Conditional Pick - Prince Albert Raiders
- Rockets Prospects Shine at 2024 WHL Cup - Kelowna Rockets
- Giants Prospect Blake Chorney Named Tournament All-Star at WHL Cup - Vancouver Giants
- In the Chutes: October 28, 2024 - Swift Current Broncos
- Tips Stage Comeback for the Ages in 5-4 Win on Pink the Rink Night - Everett Silvertips
- October 28 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- NHL Draft-eligible forward just put up 10 points in two games - WHL
- Jesse Sanche Named WHL Goalie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip against Americans - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Perrin, Mitchell & Team Sask Win Bronze at 2024 WHL Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Oil Kings - October 28 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Snap Blazers Win Streak with 3-1 Victory - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Tips' Streak Hits Six Games with 4-2 Win in Portland
- Tips Stage Comeback for the Ages in 5-4 Win on Pink the Rink Night
- Jesse Sanche Named WHL Goalie of the Week
- Bear Nets Hat Trick as Tips Rout Oil Kings 7-2
- Wilke, Bear Net Two Goals Each in 6-1 Win over Wenatchee