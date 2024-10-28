Perrin, Mitchell & Team Sask Win Bronze at 2024 WHL Cup
October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Two Moose Jaw Warriors prospects are coming back from the 2024 WHL Cup with some hardware after Team Saskatchewan captured the bronze medal on Sunday in Red Deer, AB.
Cooper Perrin, Cade Mitchell and Team Sask scored an 8-5 win over fellow Warriors prospect Cohen Williams and Team BC in the third place game.
Mitchell made 39 saves in the win for Team Sask, while Perrin was held off the scoresheet.
Williams scored a highlight reel goal for Team BC in the loss and the Warriors second round pick finished with a goal and two points at the tournament.
Team Alberta walked away with gold, cruising to an 8-1 win over Team Manitoba in the final on Sunday afternoon.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024
- Perrin, Mitchell & Team Sask Win Bronze at 2024 WHL Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Oil Kings - October 28 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Snap Blazers Win Streak with 3-1 Victory - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Perrin, Mitchell & Team Sask Win Bronze at 2024 WHL Cup
- Team Sask, Team BC to Play for Bronze at WHL Cup
- Warriors Battle, But Fall to Blazers on Saturday
- Williams Assists in Team BC Staying Undefeated at WHL Cup
- Warriors Look for Bounce Back in Kamloops Saturday