Perrin, Mitchell & Team Sask Win Bronze at 2024 WHL Cup

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Two Moose Jaw Warriors prospects are coming back from the 2024 WHL Cup with some hardware after Team Saskatchewan captured the bronze medal on Sunday in Red Deer, AB.

Cooper Perrin, Cade Mitchell and Team Sask scored an 8-5 win over fellow Warriors prospect Cohen Williams and Team BC in the third place game.

Mitchell made 39 saves in the win for Team Sask, while Perrin was held off the scoresheet.

Williams scored a highlight reel goal for Team BC in the loss and the Warriors second round pick finished with a goal and two points at the tournament.

Team Alberta walked away with gold, cruising to an 8-1 win over Team Manitoba in the final on Sunday afternoon.

