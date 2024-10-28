Thorpe Settling in During Rookie Season with Warriors

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George, BC - Riley Thrope has shown that it doesn't matter where you're selected in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The 11th round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft cracked the Moose Jaw Warriors' roster as a 16-year-old and has been a regular in the lineup so far early in the season.

"The league is very strong, very fast, so still adjusting, but I feel like I'm getting more comfortable as the season's going on," Thorpe said.

Thorpe scored his first Western Hockey League goal earlier this month and has a goal and two points through 12 games this season.

He said scoring that goal was a big confidence boost and is something he's trying to build off as the season progresses.

"For me, I just tried to get better every day, just progress and hopefully be a big player in the future," Thorpe said.

"When my game is going good, I'm definitely battling, I'm hard to play against and I'm competing for sure."

After putting up 20 goals and 39 points in 29 games with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 prep team last season, Thorpe impressed during the Warriors' Development Camp in June and signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement shortly afterwards.

He said he was excited to be a part of the Warriors' organization.

"I just felt that there was lots of opportunity, I saw that the team was doing great, a lot of great players coming out of this organization, and it was just the right move for me," Thorpe said.

After signing, the St. Albert, AB product went to work in the summer with his sights set on cracking the Warriors' opening night roster.

"I did a lot of preparation [for training camp], working out four to five times a week and then I was skating anywhere from four to six times a week, so I was always on the ice and trying to get better and better as the summer progressed to be ready for camp," he said.

"I focused on getting up my cardio and strength for sure, it's a bigger league, stronger league, so I knew I needed to come stronger and with a little more skill."

Thorpe's hard work paid off as he was one of three 16-year-olds to start the season with the Warriors and one of just two remaining on the roster.

As he moves deeper into his rookie season, Thorpe is learning what it takes to play consistently at the WHL level.

He said you need to be ready to work every day to be successful.

"It's definitely a mindset, always being ready to go, whether it's practice, a game or working out, just trying to get better always and come prepared for everything," Thorpe said.

Thorpe is finding his stride in the offence end but has shown a strong work ethic so far this season.

"I'm a two-way forward, I can definitely get in the offensive zone and create, but at the same time, I feel like I can be a hard guy to play against, get a little rowdy sometimes and be one of those guys," he said.

With a younger roster following the Warriors' championship win in 2023-24, Thorpe said he's hoping to be a part of the next wave for the team.

"I hope our team can keep developing and hopefully come out with some more wins," he said.

The Warriors will look to get back in the win column coming up on Tuesday when they continue their BC Division road trip against the Prince George Cougars at CN Centre.

