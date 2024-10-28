Tigers Trade McCallum to Saskatoon

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded Ethan McCallum to the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for an 4th round pick in 2027 and a conditional 4th round pick in 2028.

McCallum was originally drafted by the Tigers in the 2nd round of the 2021 WHL Draft. He played 28 games for the Orange and Black, accumulating a record of 12-9-1-0.

"We would like to thank Ethan for his time with the Tigers. We really appreciated his hard work and dedication. We wish Ethan all the best." said General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.