In the Chutes: October 28, 2024

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Each and every week we'll be updating our fans and stakeholders with events happening in and around the organization from events happening into the community along with highlights from past games from the previous week to keep you up to date with everything that is the Swift Current Broncos.

PROMOTIONS & EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Broncos will host the Regina Pats on Saturday at 7:00pm at InnovationPlex. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Stable, calling (306) 773-1509 or the quickest and most efficient way is just a click away online HERE.

Broncos kick-off New Season Ticket Drive in Partnership with the Southwest Facility Foundation:

The Swift Current Broncos will be kicking off a new season ticket drive this week with the goal of reaching 1,700 season ticket members by December 7th while raising funds for the Southwest Facility Foundation. The Broncos currently have 1,530 season ticket members including 256 new members so far this season. Starting this week, the Broncos will donate $25 to the Southwest Facility Foundation for each new season ticket membership sold through December 7th. Read More

Buy Broncos Single Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $26.50 at the gate or $23.00 in advanced ticket pricing while Youth pricing (3-17) are $13.25 at the gate and $11.50 for advanced tickets.

Advanced ticket prices are only available IN-STORE ONLY and up to the day BEFORE the specified Broncos Home Game date.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

Ticket Specials All Season: Purchase a number of ticket specials that fit your family's needs for an entertaining night out at an upcoming Broncos Home Game.

Family Night Out - $79

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

4 Hotdogs or Hamburgers

4 Pops or Water

Advanced Family Pack - $55 (Must be purchased in-store prior to game-day

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

Friday 4 Pack - $99

4 Adult Tickets

4 Hotdogs

4 Alcoholic Beverages

*Only valid for Friday game nights*

Pizza Hut Birthday Party Package: Come celebrate your birthday with the Swift Current Broncos with three different birthday party packages

Contact Us by Phone: 306-773-1509 ext. 1 or e-mail: [email protected]

Kubota Community Hero: The Community Hero Program is back and stronger than ever! In partnership with Kubota, we're on the hunt for three extraordinary individuals who are transforming lives and making a real impact in Canadian communities. Now is the time - until November 3rd - honour those who light up our communities with kindness. Nominate the change-makers today by visiting www.kubota.ca/communityhero.

Great North 7th Player: Bronco fans, do you want your little one to be the Great North Wellhead and Frac 7th Player at a Broncos home game? Head on down to The Stable to sign up for the draw.

SCORES & MORE

Friday, October 25th - vs Lethbridge Hurricanes: The Broncos won their third game of their five game home-stand 4-1 over the Central Division leading Hurricanes thanks to four unanswered goals by Dawson Gerwing, Eric Johnston, Carlin Dezainde & Brady Birnie while Reid Dyck made 19 stops for his 5th win of the season. Swift Current moved to 2nd in the East Division standings.

Saturday, October 26th - vs Seattle Thunderbirds: The Broncos won their fourth game in a row for the second time this season with a 7-4 win at home against the 2023 WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds. Brady Birnie scored his first career hat-trick, Josh McGregor scored his 1st career WHL goal, Dawson Gerwing and Connor Gabriel contributed with goals and Luke Mistelbacher extended his eight game point streak with his 9th goal of the season.

COMING UP

Wednesday, October 30th - at Lethbridge Hurricanes 7:00 PM: For the third time this season the Broncos & Hurricanes will face-off and it's the second visit to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for the Broncos. Dropping their last trip to Lethbridge 6-3 on September 27th. The season series is all square at 1-1 with the Broncos winning October 25th 4-1 at home.

Friday, November 1st - at Prince Albert Raiders 7:00 PM: Also for the second time this season the Broncos will lock horns with the Prince Albert Raiders. It's the second of eight meetings with the Raiders with the Broncos taking the first game at home September 28th by a 5-4 win

Saturday, November 2nd - vs Regina Pats 7:00 PM: The Broncos cap their week of games back at home against the Regina Pats where it will be the first meeting at home against Regina while it's the first of six meetings with the Pats. Regina won the opener at the Brandt Centre October 11th 4-1.

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Tuesday October 29th - 10:05 AM - 12:10 PM (InnovationPlex)

Wednesday October 30th - Game at Lethbridge 7 PM

Thursday October 31st - 11:30 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex) optional skate

Friday, November 1st - Game at Prince Albert 7 PM

Saturday, November 2nd - Game vs Regina 7 PM (Tickets)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.