Giants Prospect Blake Chorney Named Tournament All-Star at WHL Cup
October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Vancouver Giants prospect Riley Charlton at the WHL Cup
(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Taylor LaChance/WHL)
Red Deer, Alta. - Vancouver Giants first-round pick Blake Chorney recorded four assists to help Saskatchewan defeat British Columbia 8-5 in the WHL Cup Bronze Medal game on Sunday.
Chorney, who was selected 10th overall by the Giants in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, had at least one point in all five games at the WHL Cup, including a hat-trick in the semifinal against Alberta. He led the tournament in scoring with an incredible seven goals and four assists for 11 points in five games.
Not surprisingly, Chorney was named a tournament all-star and Team Saskatchewan's top performer.
The Giants had two other prospects compete in the WHL Cup, with forwards Wyatt Callander and Riley Charlton both suiting up for Team B.C., who finished in fourth place.
Callander and Charlton each recorded one assist in five games.
Chorney is off to a hot start this season for the Saskatoon Blazers in the Saskatchewan U18 AAA Hockey League with six goals and seven assists for 13 points in six games. Callander has had a strong start too, recording 11 points in 10 games (4G-7A) for Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep. Charlton is playing for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 club this season where he has one assist so far in eight games.
The next chance to see the Giants in action is on Friday, November 1 against the Saskatoon Blades, while the Moose Jaw Warriors also make a rare trip on Saturday, November 2.
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Giants prospect Blake Chorney at the WHL Cup
(Taylor LaChance/WHL)
|
Vancouver Giants prospect Blake Chorney at the WHL Cup
(Taylor LaChance/WHL)
|
Vancouver Giants prospect Wyatt Callander at the WHL Cup
(Taylor LaChance/WHL)
|
Vancouver Giants prospect Riley Charlton at the WHL Cup
(Taylor LaChance/WHL)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024
- Thorpe Settling in During Rookie Season with Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Raiders Acquire Osborne from Hitmen for Conditional Pick - Prince Albert Raiders
- Rockets Prospects Shine at 2024 WHL Cup - Kelowna Rockets
- Giants Prospect Blake Chorney Named Tournament All-Star at WHL Cup - Vancouver Giants
- In the Chutes: October 28, 2024 - Swift Current Broncos
- Tips Stage Comeback for the Ages in 5-4 Win on Pink the Rink Night - Everett Silvertips
- October 28 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- NHL Draft-eligible forward just put up 10 points in two games - WHL
- Jesse Sanche Named WHL Goalie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip against Americans - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Perrin, Mitchell & Team Sask Win Bronze at 2024 WHL Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Oil Kings - October 28 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Snap Blazers Win Streak with 3-1 Victory - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- Giants Prospect Blake Chorney Named Tournament All-Star at WHL Cup
- Giants Snap Blazers Win Streak with 3-1 Victory
- Giants Grab Point vs. Chiefs in 2nd Straight OT Loss
- Giants Sign Forward Pura to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Annual Trick Or Suite Takes Place Sunday, October 27 vs. Blazers