Giants Prospect Blake Chorney Named Tournament All-Star at WHL Cup

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer, Alta. - Vancouver Giants first-round pick Blake Chorney recorded four assists to help Saskatchewan defeat British Columbia 8-5 in the WHL Cup Bronze Medal game on Sunday.

Chorney, who was selected 10th overall by the Giants in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, had at least one point in all five games at the WHL Cup, including a hat-trick in the semifinal against Alberta. He led the tournament in scoring with an incredible seven goals and four assists for 11 points in five games.

Not surprisingly, Chorney was named a tournament all-star and Team Saskatchewan's top performer.

The Giants had two other prospects compete in the WHL Cup, with forwards Wyatt Callander and Riley Charlton both suiting up for Team B.C., who finished in fourth place.

Callander and Charlton each recorded one assist in five games.

Chorney is off to a hot start this season for the Saskatoon Blazers in the Saskatchewan U18 AAA Hockey League with six goals and seven assists for 13 points in six games. Callander has had a strong start too, recording 11 points in 10 games (4G-7A) for Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep. Charlton is playing for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 club this season where he has one assist so far in eight games.

The next chance to see the Giants in action is on Friday, November 1 against the Saskatoon Blades, while the Moose Jaw Warriors also make a rare trip on Saturday, November 2.

