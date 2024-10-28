Raiders Acquire Osborne from Hitmen for Conditional Pick
October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
The Prince Albert Raiders and Calgary Hitmen made a trade on Monday afternoon. The Raiders acquired 2006-born defenceman Brandon Osborne in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
Osborne, a product of Maple Ridge, BC, has played in three games so far this season for the Hitmen. In 28 games with them last season, the blueliner had two assists. He also spent time with the Ridge Meadows Flames in 2023-24, where he scored two goals and added six assists for eight points.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024
- Thorpe Settling in During Rookie Season with Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Raiders Acquire Osborne from Hitmen for Conditional Pick - Prince Albert Raiders
- Rockets Prospects Shine at 2024 WHL Cup - Kelowna Rockets
- Giants Prospect Blake Chorney Named Tournament All-Star at WHL Cup - Vancouver Giants
- In the Chutes: October 28, 2024 - Swift Current Broncos
- Tips Stage Comeback for the Ages in 5-4 Win on Pink the Rink Night - Everett Silvertips
- October 28 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- NHL Draft-eligible forward just put up 10 points in two games - WHL
- Jesse Sanche Named WHL Goalie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip against Americans - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Perrin, Mitchell & Team Sask Win Bronze at 2024 WHL Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Oil Kings - October 28 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Snap Blazers Win Streak with 3-1 Victory - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince Albert Raiders Stories
- Raiders Acquire Osborne from Hitmen for Conditional Pick
- Raiders Snap Losing Streak with 5-2 Win in Kamloops
- Raiders Fall 5-4 in Prince George in Back-and-Forth Affair
- Raiders Acquire Import Defenceman from Cougars
- Chenier Scores Twice, Raiders Win First Game of Season 6-4 in Moose Jaw