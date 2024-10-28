Raiders Acquire Osborne from Hitmen for Conditional Pick

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders and Calgary Hitmen made a trade on Monday afternoon. The Raiders acquired 2006-born defenceman Brandon Osborne in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Osborne, a product of Maple Ridge, BC, has played in three games so far this season for the Hitmen. In 28 games with them last season, the blueliner had two assists. He also spent time with the Ridge Meadows Flames in 2023-24, where he scored two goals and added six assists for eight points.

