Rebels this Week

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels hit the ice

Mixed results again for the Rebels over the weekend with a home-ice win followed by a road loss.

Oct 25 - The Rebels downed the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-2 at the Peavey Mart Centrium for their fourth win in five tries versus their southern rivals this season. Carson Birnie scored the eventual game winner and added an assist. Jhett Larson, Jaxon Fuder (power play) and Ollie Josephson (empty net) also scored. Chase Wutzke made 40 saves.

Oct 26 - The Rebels held a 3-2 lead late in the third period only to see the Lethbridge Hurricanes come back for a 5-3 win at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Ollie Josephson (power play), Hunter Mayo (power play) and Jhett Larson (shorthanded) scored for Red Deer.

The Rebels remain tied with Lethbridge for the most points in the Central Division heading into this week's games. Though only four points separate all five teams in the division.

GP W L OTL SL PTS PCT

Lethbridge Hurricanes 11 7 3 1 0 15 0.682

Red Deer Rebels 13 7 5 1 0 15 0.577

Medicine Hat Tigers 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.538

Calgary Hitmen 12 5 5 2 0 12 0.500

Edmonton Oil Kings 11 5 5 0 1 11 0.500

Upcoming

The Rebels and Hurricanes meet again this Saturday, November 2 at the Peavey Mart Centrium at 7 p.m. Visit reddeerrebels.com for ticketing information. Red Deer is 0-1-1-0 versus Lethbridge this season.

Then next Monday, November 4, the Rebels visit the Calgary Hitmen for a 7 p.m. tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Red Deer is 2-0-0-0 versus Calgary so far this season.

On the Radar

Two Rebels are on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft:

Matthew Gard (F, '07) - B-rating Luke Vlooswyk (D, '07) - C-rating

A 'B' rating indicates a potential 2nd/3rd round draft candidate while a 'C' rating indicates a potential 4th/5th round candidate.

Big Night for Bains

Congratulations to former Red Deer Rebels forward Arshdeep Bains who scored his first NHL goal Saturday night for the Vancouver Canucks. Bains joined the Rebels as a listed player in November 2017 and went on to play 257 regular season games with the team, compiling 209 points (sixth-most in team history). His 132 career assists are fifth-most in Rebels history. During his final season with the Rebels in 2021-22 he won the WHL scoring title with 112 points. He signed with the Canucks as a free agent in March 2022 and made his NHL debut with them in February 2024.

Design a Rebels Jersey

There's still time to win a chance to see your child's jersey design on the ice! Entries are pouring in for the CHL Jersey Contest! Submit your Rebels jersey design by this Thursday, October 31. Full contest details and template from jerseydesigncontest.chl.ca.

WHL Cup

Alberta downed Manitoba 8-1 to claim gold Sunday afternoon at the WHL Cup at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Saskatchewan won bronze with a 8-5 win over BC.

