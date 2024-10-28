NHL Draft-eligible forward just put up 10 points in two games

Calgary, Alta. - Kamloops Blazers forward Nathan Behm has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 27, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible forward led all WHL skaters in points with four goals, six assists and a +6 rating in three games.

Behm erupted for a career-best night to carry Kamloops to a comeback victory against the B.C. Division-leading Victoria Royals on October 22. With Victoria leading 2-0 in the first period, Behm got the Blazers on the board by picking off a Royals attempted breakout pass and ripping a shot that trickled past the goaltender and into the net. Less than five minutes later, he fired a backhand stretch pass down the ice to spring Detroit Red Wings prospect Emmitt Finnie for a breakaway to level the game. Victoria would retake a one-goal lead late in the frame, but the Blazers leveled things again in the second period with Behm picking up a secondary assist on a Tommy Lafreniere lamp-lighter. It was all Kamloops from that point on, with Behm netting his second goal on the powerplay on a bad-angle shot. In the third, he danced two Victoria penalty-killers to feed Finnie for a second goal. Behm capped off his first career six-point night with an empty net goal to complete the natural hat trick in a 6-3 win. He was also named first star of the game.

The Calgary, Alta. product served up another huge performance as Kamloops hosted the reigning WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors on October 26. With Kamloops up 2-1 entering the second period, Behm flicked a pass from behind the Warriors net to set up John Szabo for a goal just 29 seconds into the period. Finne and Behm linked up again with Finnie dishing cross-ice to Behm for a tap-in goal to make it a 3-1 game. He added two more assists as he helped Szabo complete his first career hat trick in the space of a single period- including the eventual game-winning goal in a 6-4 win. Behm picked up second star with a four-point effort as the upstart Blazers extended their win streak to four games.

The Giants would hold Behm off the scoresheet in a 3-1 Vancouver win to close out the week, standing as only the third time the youngster has been gone without a point this season.

Behm is now tied for the league lead in goals (12) and points (22) while adding 10 assists in 13 games. He's already matched his goal total from the 2023-24 season, thanks, in part, to two hat tricks and three games where he's snagged four or more points.

NHL Central Scouting has listed the 6-foot-2, 200-pound winger as a 'B' prospect, or projected second or third-round pick, in the agency's Preliminary Player List ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Originally chosen by Kamloops with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Behm is also a force from the tee box. This summer, he won Canada's National U17 Amateur Long Drive Championship with a 340-yard drive.

Kamloops (6-7-1-0) is back in action on Friday, November 1 when they host their Highway 97 rivals, the Prince George Cougars (7-4-2-2).

SILVERTIPS NETMINDER SANCHE NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Everett Silvertips netminder Jesse Sanche has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 27, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 18-year-old went 4-0-0-0 with a 1.43 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage to help Everett climb to the top of the league standings. Only one goal against came at even strength.

Coming off of his first career shutout, Sanche stood tall between the pipes against the Wenatchee Wild. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound goaltender steered aside 29 of 30 shots faced, allowing a single powerplay goal in a 6-1 win for Everett.

Two nights later, he denied 19 shots from Edmonton in a 7-2 Silvertips victory. Again, the only two goals he allowed came on Oil Kings powerplays.

Sanche came off the bench in a rematch against the Wild on October 26. With Wenatchee leading 4-1, Sanche stopped all nine shots he faced in relief as Everett scored four unanswered goals in an eventual 5-4 win. He closed out the week with a 19-save, 4-2 win against Portland. Winterhawks alternate captain Josh Zakreski was the only skater to score on Sanche at even strength, with his other four goals against on the week all coming on the man advantage.

The Kamloops, B.C. product sports a league-best 8-2-0-0 record with a 1.76 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and one shutout. He leads all WHL goaltenders in wins, goals-against average and save percentage. Everett is also tied for the fewest goals-against in the WHL with 33 in 14 games.

Sanche was originally drafted by the Kamloops Blazers 42nd overall in the second round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and played parts of two seasons in his hometown behind a rebuilding Blazers team. He holds a career record of 14-19-1-1 with a 3.78 goals-against average, a .885 save percentage and one shutout.

Everett (12-2-0-0) will look to extend its winning streak to seven games when the team visits the Wenatchee Wild (4-8-2-0) on Friday, November 1.

WHEAT KINGS FORWARD JACOBSON NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Brandon Wheat Kings forward Jaxon Jacobson has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending October 27, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Jacobson put up two goals and an assist to go along with a +5 rating in two games.

He came up big in a key match against the Eastern Conference-leading Saskatoon Blades on October 25. With the Blades leading 1-0 in the second period, Jacobson lurked at the top of the Saskatoon crease to bury a Nolan Flamand rebound and tie the game. Saskatoon would restore a 3-2 lead late in the game, but Jacobson stripped Blades captain Ben Saunderson of the puck in the offensive zone and walked in alone to wrist the game-tying goal top shelf in a magnificent solo effort. Saskatoon would earn the second point in overtime, but Jacobson was recognized as the first star of the game.

The following night, Jacobson found the scoresheet again, this time, against the Central Division's Calgary Hitmen. Jacobson again played equalizer with an assist on Nolan Flamand's game-tying goal. He was on the ice as Luke Shipley tied the game at three with less than a minute to go in regulation and when Marcus Nguyen blazed down the ice for the overtime winner. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound centreman finished the night with one assist and a +3 rating.

Jacobson has put up three goals and nine assists for 12 points and a +2 rating in 13 games. He's tied for the Wheat Kings lead in assists while sitting third in points and is currently riding a six-game point streak.

Drafted fifth overall by his hometown Wheat Kings in 2023, Jacobson now has seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 20 career WHL games.

Brandon (7-4-1-1) closes out a five-game homestand against the Medicine Hat Tigers (7-6-0-0) on Saturday, November 2.

