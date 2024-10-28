An Open Letter to Our Community

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

To Our Victoria Royals Community

At the heart of GSL and the Victoria Royals is the deep commitment to our community and a dedication to uniting people through sporting and events. We prioritize the connections we foster and are driven by a shared passion for making every experience at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre enjoyable, safe, and memorable for all. The fundamental purpose of these entities is to bring these values to life.

With that understanding, we would like to address our upcoming weekend of home games as no better opportunity to showcase what our community means to this team and what this team represents within our community.

On Friday, November 1st, we are proudly hosting our annual Hockey for All game - a night that means so much more than just hockey as we celebrate the diversity and strength of Victoria, recognizing that the sport of hockey and Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena is truly for everyone. This event is dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ+ community, underprivileged families, para-athletes, our proud Indigenous community members, and all those who make our game and city more inclusive and welcoming for all.

Hockey for All is more than a game; it's a commitment to create a safe, inclusive space in hockey for every individual, regardless of background, ability, or identity. We believe hockey should be a place where everyone can thrive, feel valued, and belong-a vision that we know is shared by our community.

As an organization, we are working with community groups to make the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre and Victoria Royals games an inclusive atmosphere. In partnership with the Victoria Pride Society, Canucks Autism Network, Moose Hide Campaign and OneAbility, Royals players have attended Indigenous youth hockey practices, sledge hockey practices and visited youth programs through the Canucks Autism Network. The Royals school visit program is in partnership with the Moose Hide Campaign, on every school visit Royals players make, they educate the students about the program and the importance of inclusivity. We continue to learn and grow, in partnership with these groups, as we work toward deepening our understanding of issues of accessibility and inclusivity, and work to promote a safe sport environment.

To celebrate and make our games more available to our community this season, the Victoria Royals Foundation will be donating 1 ticket for each Club ticket sold to the November 1st game to a family or organization that does not have the means to attend a game. We have already committed to donating over 500 tickets or $16,000 to those that have already purchased these tickets in advance of this release. We invite all of you to not only attend this game but to join our Hockey for All campaign and sharing a short video of yourself letting the world know why Hockey is for All, by tagging @VictoriaRoyals on socials and using #HockeyForAll.

On Sunday, November 3rd, we honour our Canadian Armed Forces with a special game dedicated to and showing our gratitude to those who serve our country. This event is our way of recognizing the sacrifices and dedication of our Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, and their families, who embody courage and commitment both at home and abroad. With the early 3:05PM start we wanted to ensure that all families have the chance to join us for the game and afterwards there will be an opportunity skate with our players. The 50/50 proceeds of the game will be directed back to the military community and the proceeds from our Jersey Auction in the evening will go to the Support Our Troops program, helping our local military families. The evening promises to be a memorable tribute to service, sacrifice, and community.

We look forward to welcoming you to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for two nights of hockey that go beyond the game itself. We are immensely proud to be part of this community and are deeply grateful for your continued support.

