Rockets Prospects Shine at 2024 WHL Cup

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets sent six prospects to the 2024 WHL Cup October 23-27 in Red Deer at the Peavy Mart Centrium, with at least one representative on each of four teams.

The 2024 WHL Cup showcased the top 2009-born players from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The tournament featured teams from the four Western Canadian provinces competing in a round-robin tournament format followed by playoffs.

Rockets assistant coach Derrick Martin was the head coach of Team Alberta, where he, and prospects Owen Hayden and Nathan Cole helped Alberta win gold at the event after a 8-1 victory over Team Manitoba. Alberta lost two of their three round robin games but were able to rally with victories over Team Saskatchewan in the semi-final and Manitoba in the gold medal game.

Cole, who was taken with the 33 rd pick in last spring's draft, played in all five games for Team Alberta, scoring one goal and adding an assist in the championship game. Owen Hayden, Kelowna's first pick at ninth overall in 2024 also had an assist in the final game while also registering 10 penalty minutes in a shutdown role on Alberta's backend.

Kelowna's fifth round pick Linkin Stadnek was part of the second-place Team Manitoba squad that lost to Team Alberta in the final game. Manitoba defeated Team British Columbia in the semi-finals to make it to their second consecutive final. Stadnek had one assist in five games from the blue line.

Rockets third rounder Jake Hargrave and eighth round pick Marek McIvor helped Team Saskatchewan win bronze at the event after they defeated Team British Columbia 8-5 in the third place game. Hargrave led all Rockets prospects in points with a goal and six assists for seven points in five games, good to be tied for fourth overall in tournament scoring. McIvor also had a strong showing as he chipped in with three assists in five games.

Rockets ninth-round selection Jack Morgan finished third on Team British Columbia with two goals, scoring in back-to-back games against Team Alberta and Team Saskatchewan on October 24 and 25.

"We were fortunate enough to have at least one player represent each team at the WHL Cup," said Rockets Assistant General Manager Curtis Hamilton. "The tournament is always a good measurement of where the prospects are in their development. We were pleased with how our players competed and we would like to congratulate Derrick Martin, Owen Hayden and Nathan Cole on their championship with Team Alberta."

The WHL Cup, established in 2009, is held every season except in years when the Canada Winter Games are contested, and is the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence for players.

This will mark the 11th year of the event. The first ever WHL Cup was held in Blackfalds, Alta., in 2009 and featured four of the top eight players selected in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 2011, the Moose Jaw Warriors and Hockey Saskatchewan hosted the event at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. In 2012 and 2013, the tournament was hosted in Calgary at Father David Bauer Arena, the home of the WHL. From 2015 through 2019, the WHL Cup was hosted in Calgary at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

