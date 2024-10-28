Oil Kings Continue Road Trip against Americans

October 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Kennewick, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue their six-game U.S. road swing tonight in Kennewick as they take on the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center.

Edmonton is coming off their big bounce back win over the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday night, a 7-1 decision led by Roan Woodwards hat-trick, and Alex Worthington's 32 saves. That gives Edmonton a 1-1-0-0 record on the swing as they approach the midway point.

The opponents, the Americans are 7-3-1-0 on the season and have won six in a row since going 1-3-1-0 to start the season. They're led offensively by Brandon Whynott who has 14 points in 11 games, and Gavin Garland who has 13 points in 14 points.

Last season, the Oil Kings and Americans met once in Edmonton, with the Oil Kings earning a 6-5 win where Gavin Hodnett had two goals and Gracyn Sawchyn had three assists. Historically, the Oil kings are looking for their first win in Tri-City since November of 2016, a span of three games.

Game time is 7:05 p.m. local time, and 8:05 p.m. MT.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin Hodnett (11, 5-9-14)

Gracyn Sawchyn (8, 6-7-13)

Adam Jecho (9, 3-8-11)

Roan Woodward (11, 6-2-8)

Lukas Sawchyn (11, 1-7-8)

Milestone Watch:

D Rhys Pederson is 2 games away from 100 in the WHL.

F Cole Miller is 2 games away from 200 in the WHL.

F Landon Hanson is 6 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Parker Alcos is 12 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 11 assists away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 8 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Americans Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Brandon Whynott (11, 7-7-14)

Gavin Garland (11, 6-7-13)

Jake Sloan (11, 3-9-12)

Carter MacAdams (11, 1-11-12)

Austin Zemlak (11, 4-6-10)

