TinCaps Game Notes: May 3 vs. Quad Cities (Game 27)

May 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-14, T-6th East) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (15-10, 1st West)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Matt Ruppenthal (Piggyback: RHP Jojanse Torres)

Friday, May 3 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 27 / 140)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

THURSDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped the rubber match of their series against the Kane County Cougars, 4-3. All the scoring occurred in the first 3 innings. Tucupita Marcano had a 2-hit game, including a triple in the first, but the 'Caps coughed up leads of 1-0 and 3-1.

QUOTABLE: After Thursday night's game, manager Anthony Contreras told Journal Gazette beat writer Dylan Sinn, "We were down, but the feeling in the dugout and on the field was that we were up, and that's how it's supposed to be. Regardless of the score, you keep fighting, keep grinding it out. Wins and losses are going to happen, but as long as they put up good effort like that, I can live with it."

X GIVING IT TO THE MWL: Infielder Xavier Edwards is batting .370 - 12 points higher than anyone else in the MWL. Edwards also has the league's highest OBP (.436)... Edwards is tied for 2nd in Stolen Bases (8) & 6th in Runs (17)... In 22 games, Edwards has drawn 10 walks & struck out 8 times. His 1.25 BB/K ratio is 4th highest in the MWL. His 8% K% is 5th lowest. He's swung & missed at only 2% of pitches he's seen -lowest SwStr% in the MWL.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano is on a 10-game On-Base Streak. Over the stretch, Marcano is hitting .410 with a .465 OBP, a couple doubles, a triple, a home run, and 9 RBIs with 4 BB against 6 Ks... Marcano has only swung & missed at 4% of pitches - 4th lowest SwStr% in the MWL.

LITTLE DROUGHT: Outfielder Grant Little was batting .344 with a .412 OBP in 16 games through April 23, but has only 1 hit and 4 walks over his last 7 games. He's 0-for-his-last 19 with 3 strikeouts.

RUIZ RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has the 6th best Batting Average in the MWL at .337. His 19 RBIs are tied for 4th. To help explain his success, look to his Line Drive % on batted balls, which according to FanGraphs, is at 32% - 2nd highest in the MWL. Ruiz had a 9-game Hitting Streak (longest active in the MWL) & 12-game On-Base Streak end Thursday.

DWS OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton has reached base in 19 of the 20 games he's played in this season. He opened the year on a 14-game on-base streak & has currently reached in 5 in a row. DWS has raised his BB% from 8% last year as a rookie to 16% this season. That said, Williams-Sutton, who hit the team's first home run of the season on April 6, has only 1 extra-base hit since, a double on April 9.

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the lowest Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) among qualifying TinCaps. While an "average" BABIP is .300, Hunt's BABIP is .242 - 16th lowest in the MWL.

ON THIS DAY: In 1936, Joe DiMaggio made his MLB debut for the Yankees against the St. Louis Browns. Batting 3rd and playing left field at Yankee Stadium, DiMaggio went 3-for-6 with a triple & an RBI. The Hall of Famer went on to hit 361 career home runs while striking out only 369 times. In 2018, 3 players in the majors struck out 200+ times: Yoan Moncada of the White Sox (217), Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees (211) & Joey Gallo of the Rangers (207)... TinCaps starting pitcher Joey Cantillo is in part named for DiMaggio. Joey's dad grew up in the New York City area as a big Yankees fan who admired DiMaggio. Meanwhile, Joey's maternal grandfather is also named Joseph.

