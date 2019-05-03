TinCaps Game Notes: May 3 vs. Quad Cities (Game 27)
May 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-14, T-6th East) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (15-10, 1st West)
LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Matt Ruppenthal (Piggyback: RHP Jojanse Torres)
Friday, May 3 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 27 / 140)
WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)
LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)
THURSDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped the rubber match of their series against the Kane County Cougars, 4-3. All the scoring occurred in the first 3 innings. Tucupita Marcano had a 2-hit game, including a triple in the first, but the 'Caps coughed up leads of 1-0 and 3-1.
QUOTABLE: After Thursday night's game, manager Anthony Contreras told Journal Gazette beat writer Dylan Sinn, "We were down, but the feeling in the dugout and on the field was that we were up, and that's how it's supposed to be. Regardless of the score, you keep fighting, keep grinding it out. Wins and losses are going to happen, but as long as they put up good effort like that, I can live with it."
X GIVING IT TO THE MWL: Infielder Xavier Edwards is batting .370 - 12 points higher than anyone else in the MWL. Edwards also has the league's highest OBP (.436)... Edwards is tied for 2nd in Stolen Bases (8) & 6th in Runs (17)... In 22 games, Edwards has drawn 10 walks & struck out 8 times. His 1.25 BB/K ratio is 4th highest in the MWL. His 8% K% is 5th lowest. He's swung & missed at only 2% of pitches he's seen -lowest SwStr% in the MWL.
MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano is on a 10-game On-Base Streak. Over the stretch, Marcano is hitting .410 with a .465 OBP, a couple doubles, a triple, a home run, and 9 RBIs with 4 BB against 6 Ks... Marcano has only swung & missed at 4% of pitches - 4th lowest SwStr% in the MWL.
LITTLE DROUGHT: Outfielder Grant Little was batting .344 with a .412 OBP in 16 games through April 23, but has only 1 hit and 4 walks over his last 7 games. He's 0-for-his-last 19 with 3 strikeouts.
RUIZ RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has the 6th best Batting Average in the MWL at .337. His 19 RBIs are tied for 4th. To help explain his success, look to his Line Drive % on batted balls, which according to FanGraphs, is at 32% - 2nd highest in the MWL. Ruiz had a 9-game Hitting Streak (longest active in the MWL) & 12-game On-Base Streak end Thursday.
DWS OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton has reached base in 19 of the 20 games he's played in this season. He opened the year on a 14-game on-base streak & has currently reached in 5 in a row. DWS has raised his BB% from 8% last year as a rookie to 16% this season. That said, Williams-Sutton, who hit the team's first home run of the season on April 6, has only 1 extra-base hit since, a double on April 9.
HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the lowest Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) among qualifying TinCaps. While an "average" BABIP is .300, Hunt's BABIP is .242 - 16th lowest in the MWL.
ON THIS DAY: In 1936, Joe DiMaggio made his MLB debut for the Yankees against the St. Louis Browns. Batting 3rd and playing left field at Yankee Stadium, DiMaggio went 3-for-6 with a triple & an RBI. The Hall of Famer went on to hit 361 career home runs while striking out only 369 times. In 2018, 3 players in the majors struck out 200+ times: Yoan Moncada of the White Sox (217), Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees (211) & Joey Gallo of the Rangers (207)... TinCaps starting pitcher Joey Cantillo is in part named for DiMaggio. Joey's dad grew up in the New York City area as a big Yankees fan who admired DiMaggio. Meanwhile, Joey's maternal grandfather is also named Joseph.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2019
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 3 vs. Quad Cities (Game 27) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bandits Relocate May 6-8 Home Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Bowling Green Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 6-11 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Carlos Martinez to Join Chiefs on Rehab Stint - Peoria Chiefs
- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and Dragons Present An Anthem Home Run for Life - Dayton Dragons
- Moises Gomez joins Kernels from Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- Dragons Homestand Preview for May 6-11 - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- One-Run Victory Completes Series Win - Kane County Cougars
- Plassmeyer Spins Gem in 2-0 Shutout Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- 'Caps Dethrone Kings - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Neal Steals the Show in 10-4 Nuts Romp - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 3 vs. Quad Cities (Game 27)
- Cougars Claim Series with One-Run Win
- Colts at Bat with the TinCaps 2019 Featuring Marlon Mack & Jabaal Shear
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 2 vs. Kane County (Game 26)
- TinCaps' Nine-Run Fifth Inning Paves Path to Victory