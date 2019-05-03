Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 6-11

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return home on Monday. The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lake County Captains are the opponents for the first six games of the nine-game homestand. The big promotion planned for this part of the home schedule is the first Los Cascabeles Night of the season, but there is so much more happening at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

- MONDAY, MAY 6 through THURSDAY, MAY 9: Medical Professionals Week with ThedaCare: The Timber Rattlers are offering $5 reserved seat tickets to medical professionals and their families. Just head to the ticket page on the Rattlers website and use promo code "medical" for any of the games on May 6, May 7, May 8, and May 9.

- MONDAY, MAY 6 at 6:35pm; Qdoba Q*Monday with NASH-FM, 99.5 & 104.9: Stop at a Qdoba location in Appleton, Neenah, or Oshkosh for lunch and purchase an entrée. You will receive a free ticket to this game.

- TUESDAY, MAY 7 at 6:35pm; Baker Tilly Business Persons Special with WNAM & WVBO: Show your business card at the box office to receive the Baker Tilly Business Persons Special. The offer is a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID.

- WEDNESDAY, MAY 8 at 6:35pm; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100: There are 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 to those of legal drinking age. Everyone may enjoy Cher-Make Hot dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1 as part of this Bang for Your Buck Night. One lucky fan will win the Funjet Vacations Charter airfare giveaway, too.

- THURSDAY, MAY 9 at 6:35pm; Brews on Third Grand Opening! Baseball Giveaway presented by ABT Foundation Solutions; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: Get to the game early for the Grand Opening of Brews on Third, the new craft beer social space at the end of the third base concourse. We will have a beer-pouring ceremony at 5:30pm. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a 25th Anniversary baseball from ABT Foundation Solutions and the Timber Rattlers. You will also want to be to this game before the start so you don't miss the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Champion Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Gates to the stadium open at 5:00pm. Everyone can enjoy Cher-Make brats and those of legal drinking age may purchase a variety of craft brews for $2 as part of the night, too.

- FRIDAY, MAY 10 at 6:35pm; Los Cascabeles Night #1 with HOLA Wisconsin and Casa Hispana, Inc. including Theme Jerseys and Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented by DiGiorno Pizza; Arty's Old Fashioned Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Kids Run the Bases with Menasha Corporation: The Timber Rattlers are celebrating Hispanic Heritage in minor league baseball with help from HOLA Wisconsin and Casa Hispana. for their first Los Cascabeles Night of the 2019 season. A group of students from Appleton Bilingual School will perform prior to the game. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Sugar Skull bobblehead courtesy of DiGiorno Pizza. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear specially-designed Los Cascabeles hats and jerseys for this game to as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión. Fans of legal drinking age may have Arty's Old Fashioned Drinks for $3.

- SATURDAY, MAY 11 at 1:05pm; Superhero Day with Ant-Man appearance; North Shore Bank Family Day with WIXX featuring a special kids-themed giveaway for the first 500 kids aged 12 & under; Kids Run the Bases presented by Meijer: Ant-Man will be life-sized for a special appearance at this game as part of our first Superhero Day of the season. The first 500 children aged 12 & under will receive a kids-themed giveaway courtesy of North Shore Bank. After the game, children 12 and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer as part of a North Shore Bank Family Day with WIXX.

The Rattlers have Mother's Day off, but the ballpark will be busy with the annual Mother's Day brunch in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. Reservations are full for the 10:30am serving. There is still room for the 1:00pm serving, but space is limited. You must make a reservation to attend this event. Contact the Timber Rattlers at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER to order your tickets.

The promotions for the remaining games of the homestand - May 13 through May 15 against Kane County - will be announced in another release later next week.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

