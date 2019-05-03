Kernels' Comeback Cut Short by Dragons
May 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels rallied from a three-run deficit Friday in front of a season-high crowd of 2,521 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, but the Dayton Dragons held on to pick up a 4-3 win. Chris Williams produced most of Cedar Rapids' offense featuring his team-high-tying sixth home run this year.
Dayton (9-18) opened Friday's scoring within the second inning. Miguel Hernandez delivered a two-out double and scored on Juan Martinez's RBI single for a 1-0 Dragons lead.
Williams brought Cedar Rapids (12-15) level, 1-1, during the bottom of the fourth. He crushed a solo shot to left field and joined former Kernel Trey Cabbage as the only Cedar Rapids hitters with six homers in 2019.
The Dragons tallied the next three runs over the fifth and sixth innings to build a 4-1 advantage. Michael Siani drove a two-run home run to right field for his first round-tripper of the season to break a fifth-inning tie. Three errors in the top of the sixth allowed Bren Spillane to score a critical insurance run.
In the seventh, the Kernels sliced their deficit to 4-3. Williams drew a bases-loaded walk that brought in Yeltsin Encarnacion. Jacob Pearson followed with an RBI force out to drive Gabriel Maciel home.
The potential game-tying run and the game-winning run were both stranded in scoring position within the ninth inning. Maciel hit a leadoff single and advanced to second base after a walk for Gabe Snyder. Following back-to-back outs, both runners moved up on a balk. However, a strikeout ended the contest and gave the Dragons a 4-3 victory.
Matt Pidich (1-2) allowed an inherited runner to score but gave up no runs of his own and earned the win. Julio Pinto wiggled out of a ninth-inning jam for his second save this season. Dayton snapped a six-game losing streak while securing an early 1-0 edge in this three-game series.
Blayne Enlow (2-3) registered a career-high-tying eight strikeouts while yielding four runs including three earned runs over 5.2 innings pitched within a losing decision.
Cedar Rapids and Dayton will continue their three-game series Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m. with Kernels right-hander Tyler Palm (1-2, 2.84) scheduled to face Dragons right-hander Jhon De Jesus (1-2, 4.50). Fans unable to attend the game can follow the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.
The first postgame fireworks display of the season highlights Saturday's festivities at the ballpark. Gates open early at 5:00 p.m. for Kentucky Derby Day as fans will be able to watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby on the Kernels LED board.
Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
