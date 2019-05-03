Dragons Notes for Friday

May 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, May 3, 2019 l Game # 27

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, Iowa l 7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-18) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (12-14)

RH Ricky Salinas (0-0, 6.75) vs. RH Blayne Enlow (2-2, 7.64)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the first game of a three-game series. This is game four of a six-game road trip for Dayton that will be followed by six home games vs. West Division teams.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost their last six games. During the losing streak, they have been outscored 47-19. The team batting average during the losing streak is .178 (32 for 180) and the team ERA is 8.27 (49 IP, 45 ER).

Last Game: Thursday: Peoria 4, Dayton 3 (10 innings). In a well-played game in which the two teams combined for only one error and five walks, Peoria scored in the bottom of the ninth to tie and the bottom of the 10th to win and sweep the series. Ivan Herrera drove in the winning run from second with a single with no one out in the bottom of the 10th. The Chiefs tied the game on a two-out RBI single in the ninth by Delvin Perez. Dayton battled back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead to the bottom of the ninth, scoring single runs in the fifth, eighth, and ninth. Reniel Ozuna had two hits for Dayton.

Individual Notes

Jay Schuyler over his last eight games: 11 for 26 (.423) with seven runs batted in. He is batting a team-leading .329.

Michael Siani has a four-game hitting streak, going 4 for 14, .286.

Mariel Bautista over his last 11 games is 13 for 42 (.310) with three home runs and seven RBI. He has hit safely in five straight games. Bautista has not played since coming out of Saturday's game with a strained hip flexor and is day-to-day.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, May 4 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-2, 4.50) at Cedar Rapids RH Jordan Balazovic (2-1, 2.18)

Sunday, May 5 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (1-2, 5.48) at Cedar Rapids RH Cole Sands (0-0, 2.37)

Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2019

