One-Run Victory Completes Series Win

May 3, 2019





Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Kane County Cougars (16-11) scored three runs in the third inning to power past the Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-14), 4-3, on Thursday night at Parkview Field. The Cougars win completed a series triumph over the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne grabbed an early lead. In the first inning, Tucupita Marcano tripled with one out. He scored on Franklyn Soriano's wild pitch. The Cougars bounced back in the second when Buddy Kennedy doubled. Later in the frame, Eddie Hernandez singled him home to tie the score.

For the second straight outing, walks plagued Franklyn Soriano. In the bottom of the second inning, he walked three straight batters with one out. He then hit Xavier Edwards to make it a 2-1 game. The TinCaps gained a 3-1 edge when Grant Little walked with two outs.

The Cougars decisive inning was the third. Three straight extra base hits with one out tied the game. Zac Almond doubled, then scored on Buddy Kennedy's two-base hit. Alek Thomas delivered the tying run with a triple. Blaze Alexander followed with the go-ahead RBI single.

That was all the Cougar bullpen needed. Kenny Hernandez (2-0) picked up the win with 4.2 innings of scoreless ball. Blake Workman (3) collected a nine-out save. He was perfect over three innings with six strikeouts. Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser (1-1) suffered the loss. He allowed all four Cougar runs in six innings on the mound.

