Plassmeyer Spins Gem in 2-0 Shutout Win

Cedar Rapids, IA - Michael Plassmeyer retired the first 14 Cedar Rapids Kernels he faced and held them to three hits over 6.1 scoreless innings in the Bowling Green Hot Rods 2-0 victory on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, IA. The victory secured a series-win and first place in the Eastern Division, improving Bowling Green's record to 16-11. Bowling Green begins a three-game series with the Peoria Chiefs starting with a 6:35 PM CDT first pitch on Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria, IL.

Both teams were held scoreless, but the Hot Rods were the first to plate a run in the fifth inning against starter Andrew Cabezas and the Kernels. Grant Witherspoon led off with a single and went to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Tony Pena roped a double to left-center field to score Witherspoon and give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

Plassmeyer started the game for the Hot Rods and didn't allow a baserunner until the fifth, when Andrew Bechtold singled. Plassmeyer erased the Bechtold from the base paths quickly, picking him off from first to end the inning.

The Kernels threatened the one-run lead twice, the first of which came in the seventh with Plassmeyer still on the mound. Gilberto Celestino singled to right off the lefty and Chris Williams, the next hitter, walked. After a mound visit, Plassmeyer balked to put runners at second and third while a walk to Ben Rodriguez loaded the bases.

Plassmeyer struck out DaShawn Keirsey for the first out of the frame, ending his night as Justin Marsden entered out of the bullpen and induced a ground ball to second, starting an inning-ending double play. Cedar Rapids loaded the bases again in the eighth against Marsden, but another double play followed by an over-the-shoulder catch in center field by Beau Brundage ended the inning with the 1-0 lead still intact.

The Hot Rods tacked on an insurance run in the ninth against Kernels reliever Brian Rapp. With one out Witherspoon singled to center and stole second, but an errant throw on the play allowed Witherspoon to move to third. Roberto Alvarez singled to left, scoring Witherspoon to make it a 2-0 game. Chris Muller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to secure a win by the same score.

Plassmeyer (2-1) earned the win after hurling a career-best 6.1 shutout innings while holding Cedar Rapids to three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Marsden earned his first hold of the year, allowing two hits and walk over 1.2 innings. Muller secured his third save, throwing a spotless ninth with two strikeouts.

Notes: Plassmeyer's 6.1 innings of work is a new career-high... It's also the most innings for a Hot Rods starter this season... His eight strikeouts are also a new career-high... It surpasses his previous high of seven which he achieved in each of his previous two starts... Plassmeyer leads the team with four quality starts... The team has seven collectively... Thursday was the first shutout win of the season for Bowling Green... They're 4-0 in the rubber match of a three-game set... The Hot Rods have won six-straight series... They're 7-0 when wearing their orange jerseys... Franco has a three-game hitting streak... Witherspoon also has a three-game hitting streak... He also had his seventh multi-hit game... They're all two-hit efforts... Alvarez had his sixth... The Hot Rods are tied with the Quad Cities River Bandits for the most strikeouts at the Class-A level with 290... The Hot Rods have three pitchers in the top-10 for strikeouts in the Midwest League... RHP Joe Ryan is in second with 36, Plassmeyer is in sixth with 32, and LHP Shane McClanahan is in ninth with 30... Marsden is the third Hot Rods pitcher to earn a hold this season... The Hot Rods continue their road trip on Friday by starting a three-game set with the Peoria Chiefs... Friday also starts the second annual "Battle for the Barrel"... The Hot Rods will send RH Caleb Sampen (2-1, 5.12) against Chiefs LH Diego Cordero (2-1, 1.46)... Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

