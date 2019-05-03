LumberKings Take Series Opener 3-1 over Cubs
May 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
Clinton, IA: The Clinton LumberKings used the home run ball to their advantage in the first of three meetings this weekend against the South Bend Cubs from Ashford University Field on Friday night. In a 3-1 loss, South Bend sees their record fall to 14-13 after dropping two out of three against the Burlington Bees on the previous leg of the road trip.
In the first game of the series, Faustino Carrera looked to build momentum off of his last start where he tossed six innings of one run baseball in a win against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Carrera did not make many mistakes on Friday night, but two of them ended up over the outfield fence.
Clinton opened the scoring in the bottom of the 2nd inning when Marcos Rivera smashed his second home run of the year over the left center field wall. The LumberKings extended the lead on another round tripper when Demetrius Sims took Carrera deep to make it 3-0 in the 6th inning
The LumberKings did not score for the rest of the game, giving the Cubs a chance to battle back. Nelson Velazquez drove in South Bend's only run. The 20-year-old outfielder from Puerto Rico stayed hot at the plate and brought home Jonathan Sierra, who singled earlier in the 7th inning.
The Cubs continued to threaten a comeback down two runs in the same inning with runners at first and second with two outs. Clinton catcher Will Banfield fired a throw down to first base on a pickoff and caught Tyler Durna sliding back in. South Bend left the tying run on base heading to the 8th inning.
Out of the bullpen, Ethan Roberts fired two innings of shutout baseball and picked up two strikeouts. In the 9th, South Bend was retired 1-2-3 and the LumberKings picked up their 14th win of the year in the series opener.
The Cubs will give it another go on Saturday with Riley Thompson on the mound. Thompson, one of South Bend's most consistent arms, will look to help tie the series in game two starting at 7:30 p.m.
