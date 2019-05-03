Loons WWWWWWWin Another

MIDLAND, Mich. - There's currently no stopping the Great Lakes Loons as a new opponent in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were not up to the challenge on Friday night. Behind yet another big performance from Chris Roller, the Loons prevailed 4-2 over their visitors from the Western Division to win their seventh game in a row.

As with any winning streak, you'd expect a steady climb in the standings and Great Lakes (15-12) is no different. Now three games over .500 the Loons find themselves in second place, just 1.5 GB of the first-place Bowling Green Hot Rods. It's important to remember that two playoff appearances are up for grabs in the first half of the Midwest League season, which concludes in a little over a month on June 16.

The aforementioned Roller has made an immediate impact since joining the Loons from Camelback Ranch on April 19. His numbers through just eight games are as follows: .321 batting average, .429 on-base percentage, .679 slugging percentage and a 1.107 OPS (on-base plus slugging, which showcases a player's ability to both get on base and hit for power).

The former 30th round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers added to his gaudy numbers in the bottom of the 2nd inning when he brought home two runs on a double down the left field line. Two frames later, he did his job with a sacrifice fly to score Dillon Paulson.

While not as eye-popping, Paulson had himself an important game for a different reason. The California kid went 1-for-1, drew three walks and scored two runs. Through Friday's action, the lefty has drawn 23 walks in 23 games, which leads the MWL.

On the mound, it was a team effort as Stephen Kolek kicked things off with his best start yet in a Loons uniform allowing one earned run on four hits in 4.2 innings. He turned it over to Justin Hagenman (W,1-1) who bridged the game to Austin Drury (SV, 2) for a five-out save that included three strikeouts.

The Loons will now try to make it eight in a row, and possibly nine with two more home games this weekend against the Timber Rattlers, with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. each day.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Roller: 1-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI

Dillon Paulson: 1-for-1, 3 BB, 2 R

Niko Hulsizer: 1-for-3, RBI, BB, SB

Team: Loons drew seven more walks to make it 159 walks in their first 27 games, which ranks No. 1 in Minor League Baseball.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Tomorrow: Mother's Day Gift Workshop pres. by Kristin & Company from 12-1 p.m.

Sunday: Pregame Youth Clinic pres. Farm Bureau Insurance beginning at 11 a.m.

May 13: Military Monday pres. by Betten Baker

May 14: Two-fer Tuesday feat. any ladies cap & tank top for $24.99, plus two stadium hot dogs for $6

May 15: School Kids Day with first pitch at 10:35 a.m.; the perfect 5-0 Great Lakes Camels will be in action

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

