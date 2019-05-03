Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and Dragons Present An Anthem Home Run for Life

May 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Dayton, Ohio - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons will host 5-year-old Mason Moeller during the unique Anthem Home Run for Life program on Wednesday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., when the Dayton Dragons take on the Clinton LumberKings at Fifth Third Field.

The Anthem Home Run for Life program provides children in the Dayton region who are battling serious medical conditions with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Each honoree gets to take a lap around the bases at Fifth Third Field during a sold-out Dragons home game while the crowd cheers them on.

Mason's Story

In November of 2014, Mason Moeller's mom, Lisa, arrived home to be met with a concerned babysitter. Mason had slight congestion which developed into severe fatigue, labored breathing and excessive vomiting as the night went on. The next morning, Lisa and Mason's dad, Kevin, drove a very tired 15-month-old Mason to their family doctor. What seemed like an ordinary trip to the pediatrician, turned the Moeller family's life completely upside down.

Because of Mason's condition, doctors immediately transferred him to the ER. After many failed IV attempts, doctors performed an intraosseous infusion (I.O.); a procedure where doctors drill the medication directly into the bone marrow of the shin. Mason's parents soon learned he was in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and had type 1 diabetes. The next 24 hours are difficult. Giving too much medication to bring Mason out of DKA could result in brain damage; not giving enough medication could result in death.

According to doctors, Mason had picked up a common childhood virus. Typically, antibodies will fight off the illness however Mason's body mistakenly fought off the insulin-producing beta cells in his pancreas destroying them. This kickstarted a sudden onset of type 1 diabetes symptoms. Now unable to produce insulin on his own, Mason will have to wear an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor for the rest of his life.

Even with all the advances in blood sugar monitoring and insulin delivery, it can still be a challenge for Mason. "Having type 1 diabetes makes me nervous because if I don't regularly check my blood sugar, I could get really sick. But it makes me, and my mom and dad happy when we see clear results."

Today, Mason is a spunky little 5-year-old and a preschooler at Anna Elementary. Mason loves eating ice cream and wants to be an astronaut when he grows up. Though he is young, Mason is well educated in the technology and necessities that come along with type 1 diabetes.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dayton Dragons applaud all those who have been instrumental in Mason's life, including his parents Kevin and Lisa, siblings Brea and Tucker, Dr. Pfeifer, and his entire medical team. Please join us in cheering on Mason as he completes his Home Run for Life at Fifth Third Field on May 8.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.