Burlington Wins Series Opener over Whitecaps, 5-2

May 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Burlington rode a four run second inning to a 5-2 victory over West Michigan in the first game of a three game set Friday night.

Jose Soriano earned his second victory of the season. The young righty threw five innings, allowing two hits and a run. He struck out five and walked three.

Center fielder Spencer Griffin opened the Bees' big inning with a walk. Second baseman Gleyvin Pineda forced him at second. Catcher Harrison Wenson walked. Pineda then scored on First baseman Connor Fitzsimons' line single to right. When the throw to home bounced over the White Cap catcher Wenson scored. Fitzsimons went to second. Designated hitter D. C. Arendas drove him home with a triple. Bees up 4-0.

Each team plated runs in the fifth. Robinson Pina relieved Soriano to start the sixth inning. He gave up an unearned run, threw four 3-hit frames and got the save.

