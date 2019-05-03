Burlington Wins Series Opener over Whitecaps, 5-2
May 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
Burlington rode a four run second inning to a 5-2 victory over West Michigan in the first game of a three game set Friday night.
Jose Soriano earned his second victory of the season. The young righty threw five innings, allowing two hits and a run. He struck out five and walked three.
Center fielder Spencer Griffin opened the Bees' big inning with a walk. Second baseman Gleyvin Pineda forced him at second. Catcher Harrison Wenson walked. Pineda then scored on First baseman Connor Fitzsimons' line single to right. When the throw to home bounced over the White Cap catcher Wenson scored. Fitzsimons went to second. Designated hitter D. C. Arendas drove him home with a triple. Bees up 4-0.
Each team plated runs in the fifth. Robinson Pina relieved Soriano to start the sixth inning. He gave up an unearned run, threw four 3-hit frames and got the save.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2019
- LumberKings Take Series Opener 3-1 over Cubs - South Bend Cubs
- Burlington Wins Series Opener over Whitecaps, 5-2 - Burlington Bees
- Siani Homers as Dragons Hold on to Win, 4-3 - Dayton Dragons
- Locos start Copa with a win, 10-5 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels' Comeback Cut Short by Dragons - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sampen Shines in 2-1 Loss on Friday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- 'Caps Caught by Bees in 5-2 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- 10th Inning Barrage Hands Cougars Series Opener - Kane County Cougars
- Snappers fall to Lugnuts 10-5 in Lansing - Beloit Snappers
- Pitching Dominates, Schreiber Homers in 2-0 Win at Fort Wayne - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cantillo Shines In Stellar Start - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Chiefs Beat Hot Rods 2-1 for Sixth Straight Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons WWWWWWWin Another - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Keep Rolling with Win over Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Lugnuts Stars Kirk Promoted, Groshans Placed on IL - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 3 vs. Quad Cities (Game 27) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bandits Relocate May 6-8 Home Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Bowling Green Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 6-11 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Carlos Martinez to Join Chiefs on Rehab Stint - Peoria Chiefs
- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and Dragons Present An Anthem Home Run for Life - Dayton Dragons
- Moises Gomez joins Kernels from Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- Dragons Homestand Preview for May 6-11 - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- One-Run Victory Completes Series Win - Kane County Cougars
- Plassmeyer Spins Gem in 2-0 Shutout Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- 'Caps Dethrone Kings - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Neal Steals the Show in 10-4 Nuts Romp - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.