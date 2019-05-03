Bandits Relocate May 6-8 Home Series

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits, Class-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros, have announced that their upcoming May 6-8 home series against the Lansing Lugnuts will be moved to Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. Modern Woodmen Park remains protected from the rising flood waters, and the field is in pristine condition, but there is no way to move players, staff, fans and equipment in and out of the ballpark safely, without significant exposure to deep flood waters.

The games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will all begin at 6:35 p.m. Each of the three contests will feature free admission for spectators, though all guests are encouraged to make a donation to help flood victims. All donations will be given to the newly-established Genesis Health Systems Flood Relief Effort.

"Our hearts go out to everyone in Scott County and the region who has suffered flood damage," said River Bandits' owner Dave Heller. "The flood waters have done and continue to do real damage to our community, so we are eager to join the efforts to raise money to help our neighbors rebuild. The Quad Cities has an unsinkable spirit that the deepest flood waters will never extinguish, and, like its baseball team, this community will never give up and never give in - even in the most challenging of circumstances."

With the relocation of next week's series, the River Bandits will have been forced to move 12 of their first 15 scheduled home dates to other ballparks, with another home date lost due to rain. The team has thus far played "home games" in Burlington, Clinton, Cedar Rapids and Peoria, with Iowa City to follow. The next scheduled home stand for the Bandits begins Thursday, May 9th, at 6:35 p.m. against the Great Lakes Loons. A decision on whether the May 9-11 home games can be played at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport will be made Monday.

The River Bandits open a three-game road series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday night at Parkview Field. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. Despite having spent nearly the entire season playing on the road, the Bandits are currently locked in a three-way tie for first place in the Midwest League's Western Division.

