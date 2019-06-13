TinCaps Game Notes: June 13 at Bowling Green (Game 65)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-34, 5th East) @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-28, 3rd East)

LHP Ramon Perez vs. RHP Easton McGee

Thursday, June 13 - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, Ky.) - First Pitch 7:35 PM (Game 65 / 138)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Hot Rods, 5-3. Lee Solomon had a 2nd inning RBI double, then Juan Fernandez had an RBI single and Jawuan Harris hit a 3-run homer in the 7th. Starter Sam Keating went a career-long 7 innings with just 2 earned runs allowed.

CHANCE TO PLAY SPOILER: Though the TinCaps are not in contention for a first-half playoff spot with the first-half ending on Sunday, the 'Caps are taking on the Hot Rods tonight and then the Lake County Captains this weekend. Lake County starts the night a half-game ahead of Bowling Green.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the MWL in batting average (.347), ranks 4th in OBP (.398), and is 8th in stolen bases (14). He has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 10% is the 3rd lowest in the league. With 21 walks to 27 strikeouts, Edwards' 0.78 BB/K ratio is the 10th best in the MWL. Xavier has made a living hitting the ball the opposite way (47% of the time he's put the ball in play, highest rate in the MWL) and swinging early in the count; he's posted a BA of .532 this season on the first pitch of an at bat, and 25 of his league-leading 78 hits (32%) have come while swinging in an 0-0 count.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano ranks 4th in the MWL in lowest K% (11%). He has swung and missed at only 5% of the pitches he's seen, the 5th lowest rate in the league.

HUNTING HITS: In 13 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed

.340/.389/.480 (.869 OPS) with 5 doubles, a triple, and 7 RBIs.

RUIZ RIPS IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 10th in the MWL in Line Drive % (22%).

HOT CURRY: In 16 games since May 26, outfielder Michael Curry has slashed

.347/.431/.531 (.962 OPS) with 6 doubles, a home run, and 9 RBIs. His OPS is 6th highest in the MWL over this time.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18% of his plate appearances this season, the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL. Harris is also 5th in the league in stolen bases (15).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.03). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

CHASING HISTORY: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on April 11. His win total stands at 224. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). Randy Ready (2004-06) now ranks 3rd with 209 victories.

WALKING WOUNDED: The TinCaps have 3 regulars on the Injured List in outfielders Grant Little and Dwanya Williams-Sutton, and infielder Luis Almanzar. Previously this year infielders Justin Lopez and Tucupita Marcano, plus pitcher Ryan Weathers, have also spent time on the IL.

ALL-STARS: The TinCaps will be represented in next Tuesday's Midwest League All-Star game by infielder Xavier Edwards, who will start at second base, plus starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and reliever Henry Henry.

