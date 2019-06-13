Bees Take Crucial 3-1 Win over Cougars

Burlington starter Luis Alvarado gave up a run in the first inning on two Kane County singles, a ground out and a wild pitch. Then he shut them down.

Alvarado went six and two thirds innings, allowed four hits, the one run, struck out three and walked none. The Bees took game two of the three game set 3-1 in Geneva.

Tyler Smith threw the last seven outs to earn his fifth save. He is tied for sixth most in the league. Alvarado goes to 3-4 and lowers his ERA to 2.25.

The Bees scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth. Alvaro Rubalcaba lead off the fifth with a single. He moved to second on a Jordyn Adams single. He tagged on a fly ball to make it first and third. Adams was picked off first, but got himself into a run down long enough to allow Rubalcaba to scurry home. Bees tie it.

Spencer Griffin hit his sixth home run of the year in the next inning. Bees up 2-1.

The final score tallied when Francisco Del Valle was hit by a pitch. An out later Tim Millard drew a walk. Del Valle went to third on a Rubalcaba fly out. He scored on an Adams single. Adams finished the game two for five.

Burlington has four more first half games remaining. They finish the series in Kane County on Thursday, before closing in Peoria with three.

