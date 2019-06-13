2019 All-Star Game & Festivities Get Underway this Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - Andrew Berlin, Owner of the South Bend Cubs, and Joe Hart, President of the South Bend Cubs, are pleased to announce the schedule of events for the three days of festivities surrounding the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game. This marks the first time in 30 years that South Bend will host the game. The Midwest All-Star Game is presented by Four Winds Casinos and features some of the most promising players in professional baseball today. Many of them will go on to find success in the Major Leagues. All times listed are Eastern.

As a reminder, all events are open to the public. Tickets are available for all events and can be purchased through the Box Office by visiting SouthBendCubs.com or by calling (574) 235-9988.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stage Build

The biggest stage ever built at Four Winds Field (50' x 100 ') will be installed in the outfield, in anticipation of Sunday's concert featuring global superstar Pitbull.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Gates open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7:30 Pitbull Concert

The kickoff to the Midwest League All-Star Festivities begins with a special performance by GRAMMY award winning artist Pitbull with special guests the Ying Yang Twins and Leah Jenea.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

10:30 a.m. Street Renaming

The City of South Bend will temporarily rename Michigan Street to All-Star Drive at the intersection of Michigan Street and Washington Street to celebrate the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game & Festivities.

5:30 p.m. Gates Open for Fan Fest & Home Run Derby

Fan Fest at Four Winds Field will feature a home run derby with the top hitters in the Midwest League, an autograph session with several former Chicago Cubs players along with the 2019 Midwest League All-Star players. In addition, other family friendly activities include the Splash Pad, Toyota Fun Zone, catch on the field and running of the bases. The Home Run Derby begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

11:30 a.m. All-Star Luncheon

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will headline an All-Star Luncheon at the Century Center in downtown South Bend, with proceeds benefitting Beacon Children's Hospital.

5:30 p.m. Gates Open; 7:35 p.m. First Pitch, All-Star Game

The main event, the 55th annual Midwest League All-Star Game. The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game presented by Four Winds Casinos will feature some of the most promising players in professional baseball today. The South Bend Cubs will send five players to the All-Star game, including four pitchers. Shortstop Andy Weber will be a reserve off the bench for Manager Buddy Bailey. Pitchers Brailyn Marquez, Riley Thompson, Cam Sanders, and Jeff Passantino will all be available on the mound for the East. The game will also feature two No. 1 overall prospects. 18-year-old shortstop Wander Franco is the top prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays and has taken baseball by storm since debuting as a 17-year-old. Franco is hitting over .320 with the Bowling Green Hot Rods this season and will start at shortstop for the East. Peoria's Nolan Gorman will start at third base for the Western Division and is ranked as the top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system. This game is expected to sell out.

