One Bad Inning Beats Chiefs 3-1 Thursday

Clinton, IA - The Peoria Chiefs rallied late but fell short in a 3-1 loss to the Clinton LumberKings Thursday night. The loss drops the Chiefs to 28-38 on the season with three home games left in the first half, starting Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Both teams lost runners on the base paths in crucial spots in the first five and a half innings before Clinton took the lead in the sixth. Diego Cordero walked JD Osborne to start the frame and Jerar Encarnacion singled to right. With one down, Bubba Hollins hit a tailor-made, inning-ending double play ball but it went under the glove of Nolan Gorman at third. The play was ruled a double as Osborne scored for a 1-0 Clinton lead. Edgar Escobar replaced Cordero and Clinton made it 2-0 on a squeeze bunt from Davis Bradshaw and 3-0 on a wild pitch.

The Chiefs got a two-out single from Brendan Donovan in the seventh and a leadoff double from Gorman in the eight but did not score against reliever CJ Carter. With one out in the ninth, reliever Nathan Alexander walked Juan Yepez, Brandon Benson and Donovan to load the bases. Yepez scored on a fielders' choice RBI for Delvin Perez but Alex Vesia got a one-pitch save as Gorman flew out to left to end the game.

Cordero (2-6) took the loss as he allowed three runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings while walking four and striking out eight. Escobar allowed two hits over 2 2/3 shutout innings while walking one and striking out four.

The Chiefs return home for a three-game series against Burlington, starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The Chiefs will start LH Colin Schmid (3-2, 3.62) against a TBA Burlington hurler. Promotions can be found on the team website or social media accounts. The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets. The game will also be televised on MiLB.TV for subscribers.

