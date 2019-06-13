Cubs Finish Series Strong and Beat Lugnuts 5-1 in Finale

South Bend, IN: After dropping the first two games of their four-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts, the South Bend Cubs rallied back to finish the series in a tie following the win in game two of last night's doubleheader and the 5-1 finale victory tonight.

Even with tonight's win, the Cubs were eliminated from first half playoff contention due to Lake County beating Great Lakes. However, the back-to-back wins sets up a chance for the Cubs to gather more momentum this weekend in West Michigan before entering the second half.

In tonight's win, lefty Brailyn Marquez got the start and struck out seven batters with a zinging fastball and nasty slider all night long. After the Cubs grabbed the 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning following Marcus Mastrobuoni scoring on a wild pitch, Lansing quickly tied it on an RBI triple from Reggie Pruitt.

Marquez finished his start after five innings with a no-decision. Following Marquez, right-hander Brendan King made his 2019 Four Winds Field debut after being an All-Star in the Midwest League last season. King fired three perfect innings and struck out three to give South Bend a chance to win.

South Bend scored two runs in each of the 6th and 7th innings starting with a blast hit by Cole Roederer off the right field wall. Roederer hustled into third and finished off the RBI triple to make it 2-1.

In the 7th, Tyler Durna hit his third home run of the year deep over the right field wall near the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. It was a 5-1 South Bend lead after 7 innings.

Sean Barry finished the deal for the Cubs with a scoreless 9th. Barry did not earn the save but hung a zero and closed the win. The Cubs now sit at 35-31 on the season entering the final three games of the first half. First pitch for tomorrow's series opener at West Michigan is set for 7:05 PM.

