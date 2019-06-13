Dragons Notes for Thursday

Thursday, June 13, 2019 l Game # 67

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (20-46) at Dayton Dragons (27-39)

RH Wilkel Hernandez (4-5, 4.33) vs. RH James Marinan (2-6, 5.09)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a three-game series.

Winning Streak: The Dragons have won 10 straight games. This winning streak is tied for the second longest in franchise history and is the longest since 2007. The 10-game winning streak is the longest currently-active winning streak in professional baseball. The club record is 13 straight wins in 2002. The Dragons won 10 straight in 2007. During this winning streak, which began on June 2, the Dragons have outscored their opponents 55-30. The Dragons have also won seven straight home games. The club record is 10, in 2008.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 5, West Michigan 2. Juan Martinez lined a three-run triple to the right field corner to break a 2-2 tie with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Dragons to the win. Dragons pitchers did not allow an earned run in the game and surrendered just three hits and two walks. Brian Rey had two hits including a home run as part of a seven-hit attack. The start of the game was delayed by two hours, 16 minutes due to rain.

Team Notes

During the Dragons 10-game winning streak, they lead the league in team batting (.276) and team ERA (2.10). They are tied for third in runs scored (55). They are second in the league in stolen bases (21). They are third in in doubles (16). They rank first in in both holds (7), and saves (7).

Dragons starting pitchers in 17 games since May 25 have posted an ERA of 2.68 (77.1 IP, 23 ER) to lower their full-season ERA from 5.07 to 4.62.

Dragons relievers have improved since May 1, posting an ERA of 3.32 (168 IP, 62 ER) and lowering their full-season ERA from 5.70 to 4.35.

The Dragons will play their final home game of the first half tonight. By winning seven straight home games, they have reached the .500 mark with their home record at 17-17.

Individual Notes

Sizzling Siani: Over his last 17 games dating back to May 24, Michael Siani is batting .403 with two home runs, 18 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases to raise his batting average 69 points from .170 to .239. The .403 batting average ranks fourth among all players at the Single-A level (five leagues, 60 teams), the 18 runs is second among the same group of teams, and the 11 stolen bases is tied for second in all of affiliated professional baseball (majors and minors). Siani has an active seven-game hitting streak, batting .556 during the streak.

In the month of June, Siani leads all full-season leagues in professional baseball (majors and minors, 12 leagues, 150 teams) in stolen bases with 10. In June, he is batting .429, tied for second among all Single-A players (five leagues, 60 teams); and tied for fifth among all players below the Triple-A level (eight leagues, 90 teams). In June, Siani leads the MWL in batting average (.429), hits (18), and stolen bases (10); and he is tied for first in runs (12).

Randy Ventura has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .407 (11 for 27) to raise his average from .138 to .268. He is batting .367 in June to rank third in the Midwest League.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last eight games: 0.00 ERA, 16.2 IP, 5 R, 0 ER, 8 H, 7 BB, 17 SO, 0.90 WHIP, .133 opps. avg.

Reliever Connor Bennett in his last six appearances has earned a win and five saves. He is tied for second in the MWL in saves with eight. He leads the league in appearances with 25.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.91) at Great Lakes LH Robinson Ortiz (1-2, 10.29)

Saturday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Connor Curlis (2-1, 2.45) at Great Lakes RH Jose Martinez (4-1, 3.25)

Sunday, June 16 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-5, 5.11) at Great Lakes RH Jose Chacin (5-4, 5.57)

